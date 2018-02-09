Firth leads Brothers charge under lights

FULL BLOODED: Brothers 'all-rounder' Jamie Firth loads up for a straight drive down the ground during the Cleaver's Night Cricket this week.

NIGHT CRICKET: It was the Jamie Firth show under lights at McKittrick Park as Brothers maintained its undefeated 2017/18 Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket season, claiming a 57-run win over Coutts Crossing.

Firth led the way with the bat and helped set up a 47-run third-wicket stand with captain Jake Kroehnert (28) before falling three runs shy of his half-century in the final over of the innings.

"I didn't actually realise how close I came to the 50,” Firth said.

"I was a little bit annoyed with myself really. I probably wouldn't have hacked that last delivery the way I did, but we were after quick runs.”

Firth was bowled by Coutts Crossing all-rounder Nick Wood (3 for 28 off 5) but not before he had dispatched the previous ball for a massive six into the stands.

"Not everyone gets away with walking at Woody, but that one paid off,” he said.

"I couldn't believe it when it smashed into the roof of the grandstand. It is definitely the biggest six I've hit.”

While he was delivering fireworks with the bat, it was his fireworks with the ball that proved most costly for his opponents.

After a match-turning mix-up between Coutts Crossing captain Bill North (4) and Ryan Cotten (30) had the latter stranded out of his crease, Firth went on a tear through the rest of the line-up to secure his first Night Cricket five-wicket haul.

"I have bowled a lot more this season and I am feeling really good about it,” Firth said.

"I don't mind using the older ball and I was getting a few to nibble away a bit from the batsmen and was just lucky enough to get the wickets.”

Firth finished with 5-10 off four overs as Coutts lost six wickets for 12 runs to be bowled out for 78.

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION

Round 14

COUTTS CROSSING v BROTHERS

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Brothers 1st Innings

M Kroehnert c Tilse b McLachlan 15

BL Jurd run out Simpson 9

J Kroehnert b North 28

J Firth b Wood 47

JS Weatherstone lbw b North 0

K Lawrence c Gosson b Simpson 8

J Lynch c Gosson b Wood 16

BL Sevil not out 1

BJ Weatherstone b Wood 0

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 8, nb 2) 11

EIGHT wickets for 135

Overs: 30

FoW: 1-9(BL Jurd) 2-26(M Kroehnert) 3-73(J Kroehnert) 4-77(JS Weatherstone) 5-97(K Lawrence) 6-128(J Lynch) 7-135(J Firth) 8-135(BJ Weatherstone)

Bowling: A McLachlan 3-0-18-1, AB Elliott 5-1-15-0, N Wood 5-0-28-3, J Gossen 4-0-24-0, B North 5-1-13-2, I Simpson 5-0-23-1, B Cotten 3-0-13-0

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

T Tilse c Sevil b DJ Lucas 1

LR Chevalley c J Kroehnert b M Kroehnert 2

N Wood c Jurd b JS Weatherstone 14

R Cotten run out (J Kroehnert) 30

B North b Firth 4

N O'Connell b Firth 0

I Simpson c Lawrence b Firth 0

B Cotten b Firth 6

J Inskip not out 1

AB Elliott c Lynch b Firth 0

A McLachlan st Lawrence b J Kroehnert 8

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 9, nb 1) 12

ALL-OUT for 78

Overs: 21.2

FoW: 1-3(T Tilse) 2-6(LR Chevalley) 3-34(N Wood) 4-57(R Cotten) 5-58(N O'Connell) 6-59(I SIMPSON) 7-66(B North) 8-69(B Cotten) 9-69(AB Elliott) 10-78(A McLachlan)

Bowling: M Kroehnert 3-0-7-1, DJ Lucas 3-1-11-1, JS Weatherstone 4-1-15-1, BJ Weatherstone 3-0-13-0, J Kroehnert 4.2-0-20-1, J Firth 4-1-10-5