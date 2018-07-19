Fish active in fine cooler weather

HAUL: A nice 2.5kg pearly weighed in by Justin Bullen on Monday caught at Black Rock.

HAUL: A nice 2.5kg pearly weighed in by Justin Bullen on Monday caught at Black Rock. Iluka Bait and Tackle

WITH a continuation of the fine, but cold, weather, fishing activity has still been at a high level.

Although the estuaries continued to provide good results, the better returns have been coming from offshore.

But, as either as plus or a minus, depending on your activity -recreational or professional -the leatherjacket are back again in huge numbers out wide.

Every year huge numbers congregate offshore in deep water, probably for their spawning run.

Recreational anglers, using wire traces can catch several fish every drop, but the professionals rue the time they run into a school on a trawling run.

A few boats have even had more jackets than prawns in a dig - and even a few jackets chewing the nets can cause many hours of work repairing the damage.

But against that, I consider jackets one of the best eating fish from the sea -and they do not require scaling.

However, reports from anglers fishing the reefs to both the north and south report bagging out on several species.

Justin Bullen of Iluka had a good trip to Black Rock and returned with snapper between 3kg and 5.4kg, plus maori cod and pearl perch. to 2.5kg

Mat White of Yamba was another who had a good result, when he fished off the Sandon, returning with a snapper of 3.8kg and bagging out on pearl perch and parrot fish.

Ben Geide had a good day off Woody returning with a groper of 4.86kg and a tuna of 6.7kg

Jacob Bind from Tamworth fished off Woody and wound up with a sweetlip of 1.339kg-one of many of this species which has been taken in recent weeks.

The hot spot for the big jewfish, continues to be the breakwalls at the entrance to the river.

On the Iluka side, Mitchell Cook from Casino scored two -16.6g and 11kg, while Craig Stewart from Brisbane returned with one of 15kg.

Kate Dowley from Tabulum went off Angourie for her fish of 11.5kg.

The cold weather is also holding the tailor around in most of the white washes and the gutters along the beaches, with Paul Boers landing his 1.55kg tailor from the Iluka Wall.

Blackfish are still very active at the top end of Yamba Bay, and the Middle Wall, where Kane Wilson scored one of 1.27kg

Despite all the noise associated with the construction of the new bridge at Harwood, Rob Caldwell still managed to land a bream of 850g in the vicinity.

Isaac Bender from Waterview landed one of 840g at Lawrence on a piece of mullet, but the bigger fish came from the ocean front.

I Paterson landed the best -1.36kg with a crab bait at the Iluka Bluff, while Geoff Lennon from Lismore was not far behind with his 1.33kg catch taken on the Iluka wall.