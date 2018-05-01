Man accused of using homemade explosives to blow up shop

A FORMER Northern NSW fish and chip shop operator has faced court charged with attempting to blow up the property twice.

Joseph Palermo, 40, of Pacific Pines in Queensland, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court on Tuesday, charged with two counts of dishonestly, for financial gain, damaging property by fire.

The charges relate to two incidents on January 7 and 11 in 2014.

Mr Palermo has been accused of trying to destroy the restaurant formerly known as Menniti's Seafood in Tweed Heads with the use of two handmade explosive devices.

In the first incident, he allegedly targeted gas bottles outside of the shop while the second incident involved a car, containing an explosive device, allegedly being driven into the building.

Prosecutor Gary Rowe said Mr Palermo had tried to destroy the River Terrace shop, now known as Get Hooked Seafood, for financial gain.

Mr Rowe argued the accused planned to sue either the owner or then-leaseholder for the loss of equipment, in a bid to deal with dire financial woes.

George Xipolitas, who took over the lease of the restaurant in early 2013 - after the accused was evicted - told the court Mr Palermo and his father, Frank, visited the business three times from August to September that year.

He said they claimed to own $500,000 worth of equipment which remained inside the restaurant.

Mr Xipolitas said he referred this dispute to the property's owner, Lou Menniti, and "tried to stay out of it".

Mr Xipolitas recalled vandalism to wind guards, umbrellas and the deck, which occurred after these visits.

He told the court wires to 16 external CCTV cameras were cut, while an unidentified person cut through a mesh door before breaking a hole in an office wall, precisely where the CCTV hard drives were located.

Ausure representative Ingrid Murphy appeared as a witness and confirmed Mr Palermo had a policy with their company while he was running the fish and chip shop.

But he had not taken out a policy which covered the property during the alleged January 2014 incidents, she said.

Mr Palermo's former manager, Nicholas Crompton, told the court he was having issues covering repayments on his car, a Nissan Navara.

Mr Crompton said when he told Mr Palermo about his problems, he arranged for the accused to "deal with" the vehicle, which was then used in the January 11 ram-raid of the shop.

Defence lawyer Carl Edwards asked Mr Crompton if his story was a pure fabrication as a means of revenge for allegedly unpaid wages to the tune of $8000 along with a $2500 personal loan.

"I'm putting it to you that it's an invention... that you're trying to get Mr Palermo into trouble, that it never happened," Mr Edwards asked.

Mr Compton denied this.

The court heard the defendant's DNA was found inside Mr Compton's car, which contained a pink Aldi bag concealing an explosive device on January 11, 2014.

Mr Compton confirmed Mr Palermo had previously had access to the vehicle.

Mr Palermo remains on bail and the hearing will continue before Byron Bay Local Court tomorrow.