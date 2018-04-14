Fish and chips - how they should be done

FRESH SEAFOOD: Nathan and Adam Hambly (front) hold some mackerel to frame Sharyn Fallon, Colin Hambly and Linda Nott (at back) at Naeco Blue - winner of best fish and chips in our Facebook poll.

IT WAS a record Easter for Naeco Blue in South Grafton with more than 2000 pieces of fish sold over the Easter period and 400kg of cooked chips sold just on Good Friday.

With these numbers it really isn't a surprise they were voted the Best Fish and Chips in the Valley.

Naeco Blue manager Adam Hambly said they couldn't be happier about how they went this Easter.

"We were nearly double our prawn sales for the Easter period,” he said.

At Naeco Blue they kept quality at the top of their priorities, he said.

"We have pretty strict buying of fresh fish, guaranteed local and guaranteed fresh, we hold very high quality.

"That's the model we stick to and we don't change it, we don't alter, we keep quality at the top, that's the priority - the rest kind of flows from there.”

He said they also sell the highest quality chip available.

"They are the dearest and they are the best,” he said.

Naeco Blue employ 10 staff and because it's a family-run business with four people at the helm, the same quality standards are always upheld and that allows them to buy with confidence.

It also recently made a move to deal direct with fishers which gives them more control over what they buy.

"We have good training and they learn the nature of fresh fish, the system and how they can put it together, and make good quality fish and chips and seafood.”

Mr Hambly said for their fish and chips they use New Zealand Hoki, the fish of the day, which he describes as a very high seller.

Their longest standing regular high-volume seller is the local sea mullet and the fresh local snapper.

"It's rather strange because they are at the complete opposites of the price spectrum and flavour spectrum.”

In the poll run on The Daily Examiner Facebook page, Naeco Blue was a crowd favourite from people inside and outside the Valley by about 20 comments and countless likes.

It was the third time in a row Naeco Blue has been crowned Best Fish and Chips in the Clarence Valley.

Natasha Gibbons: Naeco Blue. Wouldn't go anywhere else for fish and chips. And the service is fantastic!

Jess Hession: Naeco Blue. I live in WA now and still miss that place everyday!

Karlie Kent: Naeco Blue, hands down best in the Valley.

Therese Kiehne: Naeco Blue ... where else?

Miriam Elizabeth: Naeco Blue Seafoods are awesome!

Naeco Blue is located at 3/105 Bent St, South Grafton. Phone 6643 5534.