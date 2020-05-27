Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 12-year-old boy’s long awaited visit to a playground became memorable for all the wrong reasons this afternoon in a bizarre incident.
A 12-year-old boy’s long awaited visit to a playground became memorable for all the wrong reasons this afternoon in a bizarre incident.
Offbeat

Fish sculpture hooks boy in bizarre playground accident

by TAMARA McDONALD
27th May 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services were called to St Helens Park playground late Wednesday after a child got stuck in a sculpture.

Twelve-year-old Brandon from Bell Park found himself jammed in the artwork resembling a fish, and firefighters came to the rescue.

12yr old Brandon from Bell Park found himself stuck in fish at St Helens Park Playground. picture: supplied
12yr old Brandon from Bell Park found himself stuck in fish at St Helens Park Playground. picture: supplied

A CFA spokesman confirmed firefighters were called about 4.10pm to reports of a stuck child in Rippleside.

Firefighters let the child out with their rescue equipment and SES were on the scene supporting the operation.

Paramedics were called to the scene but Brandon did not need to be taken to hospital.

Originally published as Fish catches boy in Geelong playground

Brandon was still able to raise a smile after the incident. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
Brandon was still able to raise a smile after the incident. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
accident child

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton High programs that challenge and inspire

        premium_icon Grafton High programs that challenge and inspire

        News The school runs and participates in a variety of programs that allow students to connect with culture

        Award recognition for reconciliation

        premium_icon Award recognition for reconciliation

        News Maclean High School was presented with the Narragunnawali Award, a recognition of a...

        Failed armed robber to learn his fate

        premium_icon Failed armed robber to learn his fate

        Crime South Grafton man who plead guilty to using a tyre iron to threaten a service...

        Harwood Public School welcomes technology boost

        premium_icon Harwood Public School welcomes technology boost

        Education The classrooms of Harwood Public School have entered the digital age with new...