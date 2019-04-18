Fish shops prepare for Good Friday rush

BIG DAY AHEAD: Naeco Blue Seafoods manager Adam Hambly ready for a big day today and tomorrow as everyone gets their fill of fish for Good Friday.

BIG DAY AHEAD: Naeco Blue Seafoods manager Adam Hambly ready for a big day today and tomorrow as everyone gets their fill of fish for Good Friday. Kathryn Lewis

FISH shops around the Clarence Valley are busy preparing for one of the busiest days of the year.

While most of the community get a well deserved day off on Good Friday and majority of businesses close their doors, the fish shops of the region will remain open to give everyone their fill of some fresh seafood ahead of Easter.

Naeco Blue Seafood in South Grafton was already packed with people getting in early on Wednesday, but manager Adam Hambly said this is just the beginning of a very busy start to the weekend.

"It's already started today, we're head long into for the next two days,” he said.

"It's very big Thursday, very big fresh sales and very big takeaway sales on Friday.”

Mr Hambly said there is no way of predicting the Friday rush, but he was confident they would have enough to go around.

"We go off history, we don't take orders, it's easier to just let everyone come in, get exactly what they want, they can pick their piece of fish, then we don't have to backtrack it and change things in orders, it's a much more efficient way of doing business,” Mr Hambly said.

"We go off last year's numbers, just buy enough product to get where we think we need to be, add 10 per cent to that and hope for the best!”

Mr Hambly's top pick of seafood for your Good Friday dinner is Yamba tiger prawns for $25/kg and local sea mullet at $12/kg.