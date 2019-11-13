Internet loses it over fish with human face

A video of a fish - specifically a fish with a face some say looks awfully human - is driving the internet crazy.

The video, shared on multiple social media platforms, purports to show markings on the fish that make it look like it's got a human visage.

The unusual sighting quickly went viral, generating much online chatter.

Strange fish spotted with human like face 😱 Posted by Newsflare on Friday, 8 November 2019

"That fish has a sexier jawline than most humans," a Reddit user commented.

Another Reddit commenter wrote, "He's better looking than me."

"That was probably a dude and cheated on his wife and then he got turned into a fish by a witch," one highly imaginative (or highly superstitious) Facebook user wrote.

Then there was the person with this conspiracy theory: "Sounds like China's labs are doing cloning tests and mixing genetics for real."

Hello there. Picture: Facebook

Turns out the fish in question may actually exist. The creepy-looking sea animal is actually a carp fish, according to Snopes, a website that specialises in debunking urban myths.

The fact-checking website said its findings suggest the video is real and not "digitally manipulated."

The video reportedly began circulating on a Chinese video mobile app, Douyin, and was also spread on the Chinese social network Weibo.

"We have been unable to locate the original source of this footage," Snopes reported, "However, Ifeng News reported in April 2019 that a fish with a human face (possibly the same fish) was spotted in a pond outside of a local temple in Tsuruoka City, Yamagata Prefecture, Japan."

Real or not, it hasn't stopped social media from reacting wildly to the fascinating fish.

"That poor guy," one commenter offered. "You know all his fish "friends" make fun of him and call him "PeopleFace" behind his back. He must have an awful time in school."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission