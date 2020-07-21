Menu
Generic image Maclean Local Court, Maclean Courthouse, Maclean Court, court sign, MacNaughton Place
Crime

Fisher faces heavy fine for 70 tonnes of unreported catches

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A COMMERCIAL fisher who failed to make the required records of fishing activities for 18 months has been slugged with more than $20,000 worth of fines for almost 70 tonnes of unreported catches.

Daniel Ernest Toyer, 41, appeared in Maclean Local Court on Thursday last week after pleading guilty to 18 charges of commercial fisher fail to make record as prescribed.

According to court documents, the charges related to Toyer’s failure to make the necessary records of his commercial fishing activities in 18 consecutive months between March 2018 and August 2019.

In 13 of the 18 months, no records at all were submitted of Toyer’s commercial fishing activities, as required by the Fisheries Management Act 1994. In five months only partial records were submitted.

The solicitor acting for NSW Department of Primary Industries submitted to the court during sentencing that the unrecorded activities were substantial, with unreported catches ranging monthly between 713.8kg and 7820.9kg, totalling 69.95 tonnes of fish not recorded and reported to the department and consigned by Toyer to Clarence River Fishermen’s Cooperative for financial gain.

“Whilst there is no suggestion that Mr Toyer’s conduct was a deliberate attempt to shield any illegal activity on his part, his failure to make records of his substantial fishing activities over an extended period is wholly inconsistent with his responsibilities as a licenced commercial fisher,” the prosecution submitted to magistrate Michael Dakin.

Toyer was convicted and fined $1000 for each of the 18 charges, and ordered to pay costs of $2500.

clarence crime coastal views commercial fishing maclean court maclean local court nsw department of primary industries
Grafton Daily Examiner

