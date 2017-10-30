News

WATCH: Fisherman in shock after shark encounter

WHEN Bernard Richter finished his afternoon of fishing at the wharf at the Richmond River in Ballina, he threw a few snapper frames in the river.

He wasn't expecting what happened next.

The frames were snaffled up by a large shark - and luckily, Bernard has the video footage to prove it.

"Not your usual arvo out fishing the river!!!!" he posted on Facebook last night.

"Threw some snapper frames in the water with Benny and this bloke rocked up ... definitely a once in a lifetime experience."

Bernard sent the video to The Northern Star, saying he was in "shock" and "still couldn't believe it".

His video has been viewed almost 5000 times and has been shared 65 times, with more than 160 likes.

Some of the commenters have suggested the shark was a grey nurse.

Topics:  ballina editors picks fishing richmond river shark wharf

Lismore Northern Star
