A rock fisherman has been pulled onto Boulder Beach unconscious.
Fisherman unconscious after being washed off rocks

Aisling Brennan
22nd Apr 2019 12:21 PM
A FISHERMAN has been found unconscious by surfers at a popular beach near Ballina.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said emergency services were called to Boulder Beach shortly after midday on Monday after reports a man believed to be in his forties was washed off the rocks into the ocean.

"A group of surfers managed to help him get towards the beach," the spokesman said.

"He is unconscious and unresponsive."

Three Ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter have been called to the scene, with one crew already arrived and preparing to do CPR.

