Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
News

Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Dec 2020 9:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group of fishermen have been rescued after a night stranded at sea near Gippsland.

Emergency services were called to waters about 7km south of Port Welshpool following reports three fishermen were clinging to the hull of their 4.5m capsized boat.

The men had been holding on for several hours before managing to retrieve a phone and contact triple-0.

 

 

The police Air Wing was sent out to search for the fishermen, located west of Snake Island.

The Port Welshpool Coast Guard rescued the men before they were taken to hospital.

Water Police will attend the scene later on Friday to retrieve the upturned boat and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRASH: Does Grafton have a reverse-parking problem?

        Premium Content CRASH: Does Grafton have a reverse-parking problem?

        News Incidents of cars mounting kerb and crashing into shops more common, as three incidents in a week take place

        Meet the man behind Gulmarrad’s bold new development

        Premium Content Meet the man behind Gulmarrad’s bold new development

        News Every time Ben Campbell drove past the large empty lot he would daydream about what...

        $15m plan to keep our retirees close to home

        Premium Content $15m plan to keep our retirees close to home

        News ‘It wasn’t very pleasant for them. They often found it difficult and very...

        No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        Premium Content No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        News Aussie holiday-makers are frantically snapping up hotspots