Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Evans Head Marine Rescue crew.
Evans Head Marine Rescue crew. Bill Bates
News

Fishermen rescued as boat flips crossing bar

JASMINE BURKE
by
7th Jan 2019 11:00 AM

AN EARLY morning fishing trip didn't go according to plan for two fisherman.

They found themselves in the water after the vessel flipped when they attempted to cross Evans Head bar.

A spokesman for Evans Head Marine Rescue said nobody was injured and they were back on land after their boat flipped around 7.30am.

"A small tinny proceeded to go over the bar but got caught by a wave and rolled over," he said.

"The local surf club sent out their rescue rubber ducky, and picked up the passengers.

"The boat washed inside the bar up on shore and the Marine Rescue boat towed it to the ramp."

evans head marine rescue evans head northern rivers accident
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    premium_icon Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed another man twice in the abdomen after an argument on Saturday morning

    • 7th Jan 2019 3:47 PM
    Wild dog attack kills livestock at James Creek

    premium_icon Wild dog attack kills livestock at James Creek

    News WARNING: DISTRESSING IMAGES. More than a dozen animals attacked

    One dead, five injured in crash

    One dead, five injured in crash

    News Two adults and two children were travelling in the 4WD

    '4WD stupidity on the beach'

    '4WD stupidity on the beach'

    Community Resident shares their close call with 4WD on Brooms Head beach

    Local Partners