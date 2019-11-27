Fishers distracted by duties at fires

Wade Gimbert with a monster pearl perch he caught on the wide ground on Reeltime Charters.

AGAIN only a small weigh-in this week, partly due to the need for volunteers to fight the fires.

Early in the week, before the fires really advanced into the area, a few anglers were able to find the time to wet a line.

But activity later in the week and over the weekend met with very limited results.

The heavy smoke pall over the river would probably have an influence on the feeding pattern of fish as the sunlight was blocked out in most of the area.

Offshore, smoke was not much of a problem, but the strong winds from both the northeast and the south which fanned the blazes made conditions difficult.

Ben Geide, of Iluka, was one who got out early in the period and managed to land a snapper of 4.2kg at Black Rock, but the charter boats ran only a restricted timetable.

The limited catch of bream showed the poor results, although two of the fish weighed in were over the kilo mark.

Allan Hepper, of Iluka, landed his 1.44kg fish in Iluka Bay with a prawn bait.

Ross Sinclair, a visitor from Tamworth, fished the middle wall and returned with a fish of 1.1kg.

A local who tried his snorkelling skills on the middle wall reported a few bream, the odd school jewfish and flathead, but no sign of blackfish.

Last report of blackfish came from Grafton, where there was a report of one angler bagging out.

Bream are still being taken in the vicinity of the Grafton bridge with Troy Pyne, of South Grafton, scoring one of 660g.

The warmer weather is bringing more whiting on the bite, both in the Clarence and Wooli rivers.

Wayne Farlow, of Angourie, scored the best when he fished at Wooli for a fish of 412g taken on a yabbie.

Clint Fisher, of Yamba, fished at the peninsula at the end of Shores Drive for a fish of 308g.

And with all the bugs around, more bass are being taken in the backwaters and above Grafton.

Allan Reidger, of Grafton, fished at Waterview for one of 530g, taken on a lure.

Anglers are reminded it is now only nine weeks to the end of this year’s competition.

A secret draw will be taken from all anglers who weighed in fish during the year, with the winner collecting fishing tackle to the value of $500 made available through Iluka Bait and Tackle.