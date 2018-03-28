Fishers set for Good Friday

WITH Good Friday around the corner, the Clarence River Fishermen's Co-operative has stepped up their efforts to make sure they're able to keep up with demand.

Business development officer Damien Moran said conditions had improved in their favour over the past few days and he was anticipating some good catches.

"We're looking good, up until Monday night it wasn't looking too good but all the boats have gone back to work and there's a heap of prawn out there, so it's looking really good for the weekend,” he said.

"Conditions aren't too bad, we have had some pretty ordinary winds and swell about, but our first night back was Monday night and a lot of boats caught a lot of prawns. We had one boat come in with 600kg of large king prawns and 200kg of medium sized, and that's just off one boat, and we've got 12 so we're looking good.”

With Good Friday traditionally a time that seafood takes centre stage on many people's plates, Mr Moran said it was an excellent opportunity to showcase the produce available in the Clarence River.

"We've got the best product from all up and down the east coast,” Mr Moran said.

"We've got a lot of good product and it's good to showcase what our fishers catch and we'll have a lot for customers to choose from.

"Fish wise you've got the sand flathead and mullet, which is the livelihood of the Clarence River, so there's heaps of that around and in general just a bit of everything.”

With Maclean also set to host the Highland Gathering on Saturday, Mr Moran said he was expecting a busy weekend with lots of people in town.

"It's always a busy time for us, we're looking forward to it,” he said.

STORE TIMES

Clarence River Fishermen's Co-op (Maclean, Yamba and Iluka)

Thursday: 9am - 7pm

Good Friday: 8am - 8pm

Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 10am - 7pm

Naeco Blue, South Grafton

Thursday: 8am - 7pm

Good Friday: 9.30am - 7.30pm

Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Clarence Coast Fresh Seafood, Fitzroy St

Thursday: 8am - 6:30pm

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: TBA

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Hooked on Seafood Maclean

Good Friday: 8am - 8pm

Saturday: 8am - 8pm

Sunday: 12pm - 7pm

Monday: 12pm - 7pm

Yamba's Fisho

Good Friday: 7am - 7pm

Saturday: 7am - 7pm

Sunday: 7am - 2pm

Monday: 7am - 7pm

Have we missed your local fish and chip shop? Email us with their opening hours here.