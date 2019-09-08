Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOCKWISE FROM BACK: Ann Oddy, Unit Commander Peter Richards, Marg Oeguara, Georgie Richards, Joel Scott, Doug Luckie.Front Row: Life Member YST Fishing Club Bruce Muggleton, President YST Fishing Club David Morris, Life Member YST Fishing Club Alan Harding, Treasurer YST Fishing Club Colin Harvey.
CLOCKWISE FROM BACK: Ann Oddy, Unit Commander Peter Richards, Marg Oeguara, Georgie Richards, Joel Scott, Doug Luckie.Front Row: Life Member YST Fishing Club Bruce Muggleton, President YST Fishing Club David Morris, Life Member YST Fishing Club Alan Harding, Treasurer YST Fishing Club Colin Harvey. Matt Muir
News

Fishing club gives back to life-saving organisations

Kathryn Lewis
by
8th Sep 2019 5:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE importance of life-saving community organisations was highlighted in Yamba this afternoon.

The Yamba Shores Tavern Fishing Club presented three local organisations with a much-appreciated funding boost.

Iluka Yamba Marine Rescue, Yamba RSL Sub Branch and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter each received $2000 from the club.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Life Member YST Fishing Club Bruce Muggleton, President YST Fishing Club David Morris, Zeke Huish from Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Life Member YST Fishing Club Alan Harding, Treasurer YST Fishing Club Colin Harvey.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Life Member YST Fishing Club Bruce Muggleton, President YST Fishing Club David Morris, Zeke Huish from Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Life Member YST Fishing Club Alan Harding, Treasurer YST Fishing Club Colin Harvey. Matt Muir

YST Fishing club treasurer Colin Harvey said around 200 people turned out this afternoon to see the ceremonious handing over of the cheques.

The marine rescue team even had the boat open for any curious guests eager to take a look inside.

This year alone, the club has donated $10,000 to the life-saving organisations and just shy of $60,000 in nine years.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Life Member YST Fishing Club Bruce Muggleton, President YST Fishing Club David Morris, Mal Cocks from Yamba RSL Sub Branch, Life Member YST Fishing Club Alan Harding, Treasurer YST Fishing Club Colin Harvey.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Life Member YST Fishing Club Bruce Muggleton, President YST Fishing Club David Morris, Mal Cocks from Yamba RSL Sub Branch, Life Member YST Fishing Club Alan Harding, Treasurer YST Fishing Club Colin Harvey. Matt Muir

"We're a small town, we have a lot of fisherman and we get a lot of tourists too," Mr Harvey said.

"The money we donate is to go towards essential equipment they need."

The donation was the club's way of helping to ensure help was always just a phone call away.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Melbourne cups come to Grafton Gallery

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Melbourne cups come to Grafton Gallery

    News 'THE Melbourne Cup is so much more than a horse race. People travel thousands of kilometres to hold the cup'

    • 8th Sep 2019 4:07 PM
    Crews prepare for another long night on fire grounds

    Crews prepare for another long night on fire grounds

    News Cooler temperatures, easing winds expected overnight

    PBR: Cowboy Cliff has a special night in Grafton

    premium_icon PBR: Cowboy Cliff has a special night in Grafton

    Sport The Gresford star was unstoppable at the Grafton Showgrounds.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website