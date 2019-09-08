Fishing club gives back to life-saving organisations

THE importance of life-saving community organisations was highlighted in Yamba this afternoon.

The Yamba Shores Tavern Fishing Club presented three local organisations with a much-appreciated funding boost.

Iluka Yamba Marine Rescue, Yamba RSL Sub Branch and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter each received $2000 from the club.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Life Member YST Fishing Club Bruce Muggleton, President YST Fishing Club David Morris, Zeke Huish from Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Life Member YST Fishing Club Alan Harding, Treasurer YST Fishing Club Colin Harvey. Matt Muir

YST Fishing club treasurer Colin Harvey said around 200 people turned out this afternoon to see the ceremonious handing over of the cheques.

The marine rescue team even had the boat open for any curious guests eager to take a look inside.

This year alone, the club has donated $10,000 to the life-saving organisations and just shy of $60,000 in nine years.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Life Member YST Fishing Club Bruce Muggleton, President YST Fishing Club David Morris, Mal Cocks from Yamba RSL Sub Branch, Life Member YST Fishing Club Alan Harding, Treasurer YST Fishing Club Colin Harvey. Matt Muir

"We're a small town, we have a lot of fisherman and we get a lot of tourists too," Mr Harvey said.

"The money we donate is to go towards essential equipment they need."

The donation was the club's way of helping to ensure help was always just a phone call away.