Fishing competition back again

Yamba Rotary projects coordinator Gayle Doe is on the lookout for Tim the Bream, to be held again in August.

HE MAY have gotten away in the past, but Yamba Rotary are again giving anglers at Yamba the chance to catch the elusive "Tim The Bream"

Yamba's famous annual "Tim the Bream" national fishing titles will return to Ford Park and the Clarence River on August 19 and 20, hosted by the Rotary Club of Yamba.

Projects co-ordinator Gayle Doe said the event attracted people of all ages.

"It's a real family thing. We had more than 500 register last year - and there was everyone from littlies right through the older people giving it a go," she said.

READY FOR COMP: Yamba Rotary president Vic Doe and projects co-ordinator Gayle Does with grandson Jack Doe get ready for the Tim the Bream competition. Adam Hourigan Photography

This year, the featured prized catch for "Tim The Bream" is worth a whopping $20,000 while another 10 tagged fish will have a value of $1000 each.

There will also be prizes for the heaviest Yellow Fin Bream, Flathead, Luderick, Mangrove Jack, Jew Fish (or Mulloway), Trevally and Whiting in a catch and release competition.

The main weekend event will be held at Ford Park where there will be daily prizes awarded for the biggest catch of the day.

There will also be prizes for the most fish weighed, smallest and the strangest fish caught over the weekend.

Registration is online at Sticky Tickets and tickets will be available soon at all bait and tackle shops in Maclean, Yamba and Iluka.

There will also be in-person registration available on Friday August 18 at the Yamba Shores Tavern. Registration is also available at Ford Park on Saturday August 19 from 5am to 10am. Cut off time to register is 10am on Saturday.

Fishing can take place on shore or by boat from the southern and northern banks of the Clarence River and continue eastward of the Harwood Bridge to the mouth of the Clarence River.

This is a catch and release competition only and all fish must be alive and in a healthy condition when presented to be eligible.