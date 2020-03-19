Fishing could be way to practise self-isolation

Awesome 6.6kg Spotty and Mack Tuna for Dan Pianta north of Woody on Saturday.

Awesome 6.6kg Spotty and Mack Tuna for Dan Pianta north of Woody on Saturday.

ONE of the requirements for protection from the new virus should see much more participation by anglers.

High on the list to control the spread of the disease is plenty of space between people and little direct contact.

And is agreed, recreational fishing is very much a sole person activity.

Other than piling onto a charter boat, most anglers prefer to fish their favourite rock platform, or back channel to the exclusion of other anglers.

Even on the Middle Wall many anglers prefer to leave their boats tied to a rock, and climb out onto a level surface on the breakwall.

And the same applied to the breakwalls on both sides of the entrance and even along the beaches, there is usually quite a distance between participants.

This week, activity was quite on the southern side of the river, with most of the fish being weighed in the Iluka weigh-in station – Iluka Bait and Tackle.

Stations in Yamba report plenty of bream being taken on that side of the river, although the water is still very coloured.

And surprisingly Fisheries have received no reports of red-spot disease in bream during recent months – a curse which in past years has caused so horrible looking ulcers on many varieties of fish.

On the north side, Paul Raison, from Campbelltown scored the best bream – 750g, taken in Iluka Bay.

Zane and Andy Martin from Casino had a good trip along Shark Bay, when Zane landed a tailor of 500g and Andy a bream of 700g.

Young Zane Jordan of Wooli continues to score on large whiting on Wooli Beach and will shortly submit pictures of his catches to firm the species.

Elsewhere a few whiting are being picked up on Pippie Beach and occasionally Shark Bay

Blackfish are being picked up in the river, with “Alf” from Iluka landing one of 1.000kg, probably at the old ferry approach.

And Ken Jones, from Silverdale, fished at the Iluka boat ramp and landed a tarwhine of 740g.

The big seas kept most boats in sheltered waters during the week, but those who were able to venture out fished the northern grounds with reasonable results.

Peter Perce, of Iluka, scored well and returned with a snapper of 5.000kg, and despite the coloured water flowing out of the river, a few pelagics were on the move.

Noel McMillan found a mackerel-tuna of 6.200kg on the northern grounds, but this was pipped by the spotted mackerel of 6.600kg taken by Dan Pianti.