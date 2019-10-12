Fishing industry up in arms over Clarence dams

By 2006, the environmental ramifications of river diversion was well known.

By 2006, the environmental ramifications of river diversion was well known. John Ibbotson

THE importance of environmental flows for the Valley's ecology was a key part of the 'Not a drop' campaign.

In stark contrast to 1969, the front page of The Daily Examiner in February 2007 was handed over to the Clarence River Professional Fishermen's Association president, John McGuren, in a scathing take down of Malcolm Turnbull's water plans.

Mr McGuren said the community was being treated "like little mushrooms" before the imminent release of the feasibility study into a Clarence River diversion in which he "hadn't bothered" to speak to any of the residents directly affected by the plans.

"Make no mistake, this proposal is as much about making money and profit as it is about any notion of pulling together for the national good," he wrote. "As a community and as responsible Australians, are we really prepared to stand by and see the ecology of the Clarence River and the vital industries and unparalleled quality of life that it underpins sold off to the highest bidder?"

An article from the Daily Examiner's 'Not a Drop' campaign on February 23, 2007. Tim Jarrett

In April that year, Oceanwatch Australia echoed those sentiments in damning the "ludicrous proposition" that would cause "disastrous effects on the estuarine and marine environments".

"Water that flows freely down rivers and out to sea should not be seen as a wasted resource, it is absolutely vital for the health of the whole coastal ecosystem," Oceanwatch CEO Anissa Lawrence said.

"The Clarence River is the biggest seafood producing area in NSW. Seafood from this river feeds people throughout NSW and south-east Queensland."

It was clear by 2006 the importance of environmental flows was being better understood and the narrative of "wasted water" running out to sea was being more consistently rebutted by those concerned about the long-term effects of any diversion.

A key criticism from both Mr McGuren and Ms Lawrence was the way the feasibility study was commissioned to only take into account the engineering and economic issues and not the social or environmental impacts.

"The Prime Minister thinks this is an issue about state rivalries - NSW not wanting to share with Queensland - but that really has nothing to do with it," Ms Lawrence said. "The issue is about draining one of the most environmentally productive rivers on Australia's east coast."