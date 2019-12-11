FISHING: Snapper ‘biting their heads off’

It was a short and sweet fishing trip for the guys and girl from Construction Sciences before the wind picked up.They sure knew how to fish bringing in an epic haul of snapper. Photo: Yamba Fishing and Charters.

Fishing results for this week show a marked improvement, but there is still a way to go to reach the level hoped for in the coming school holidays.

Estuary fishing has shown an overall general improvement, but the big move is offshore.

The current movement in close offshore is slow, was a corresponding response from the bottom fish.

But out wide, close to the end of the shelf, snapper are biting their heads off.

One party went to the edge and every member on board bagged out on snapper ---10 for each angler.

And on top of that many of the smaller ones, although legal size were returned to the water.

Water temperature is a bit low for many surface fish, but Nick O’Neill of Brooms Head scored a yellowtail kingfish of 9.800kg off Minnie on a blue pilchard.

On the northern grounds there is a good run of teraglin with Len Scorey of Iluka landing one of 3.420kg.

Pearlies are a feature of the southern grounds with Brian Faye of Wooli scoring one of 3.340kg off Wooli.

And for those who can hold their breath, there are lobsters being harvested off both Yanba and Wooli – just in time for the Christmas dinner.

Lobster and snapper -what could be a better presentation for the family gathering?

Ashley Leyland fished off Shelley and landed a snapper of 3.450kg

But pick of the bunch as the 7.200kg taken by Isaih Gilbert of Yamba on one of the charter boats.

Another who scored a good one for Christmas was Hamish Terbutt of Yamba who landed a jewfish of 9.200kg

Carol weighed in her best ever fish at DEX "fish of the week" weigh station Marina Boat & Tackle. A lovely Mulloway she caught on Reeltime Fishing Charters.

In the estuary, there are plenty of bream on the bite, but this week few of the “skite” size

Best was the 710 g catch taken by an old fishing mate, Merv Cassey of South Grafton who has a secret spot adjacent to the Grafton bridge.

Whiting are presenting better with catches being made on the sandflats on both in both North Arm and Oyster Channel.

Allan Hepper of Iluka has switched his targets and took one of 480 g in North Arm and followed this up then next day with one of 510 g.

With Christmas just about on us, the big flathead are one the move in the lower reaches.

Rob Gayden of Yamba scored one of 7.650kg on the Middle Wall and goes to the head of the list for this species.

But Gillian Johnston was not to be disappointed and landed one of 810 g at Browns Rocks in front of the caravan park.

And just as a sideline, there are quite a few mud crabs on the move in the area.

Although seas on the beaches are a bit lumpy there are always a few tailor on the bite in the white water, and Joel Walters of Wooli landed one from the local wall weighing in at 1.600kg