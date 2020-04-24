Fishing tale gets better with every telling

John Ridgway with the framed letter published in The Daily Examiner about the fishing adventure.

FOR almost a decade Sydneysider John Ridgway has been dining out on the story of his children’s bizarre fishing adventure in Yamba.

The story in a nutshell is his children returned soaking wet from a fishing trip to Pippi Beach with two nice bream, but without the car keys, which had been swept away by a rogue wave.

Mr Ridgway had calculated the difference between a $400 key replacement and two admittedly nice bream was not a good bargain.

But then his luck changed.

His sister-in-law overheard a conversation between two people about finding car keys on the beach.

The brand on the car keys matched the brand of the family car and a quick test revealed they opened it.

Mr Ridgway was so impressed with the outcome he wrote a letter to The Daily Examiner to share the tale.

“I’m a champion of The Examiner,” he said. “I was saying what a good paper it was when someone asked if I had ever had something published in it.

“I was able to say, ‘well yes, I did have this letter published once’.”

Mr Ridgway’s daughter Katie said the letter took on more importance earlier this year, following the death of Mr Ridgway’s father, John Snr.

“Dad had a tough start to the year so we were looking for something to cheer him up a bit,” she said.

“He loved telling this story about the fish and the lost car keys and how the paper had run his letter about it.

“We thought getting a copy and framing it would be something to cheer him up.”

A call to the paper with the relevant details enabled a search of the paper’s digital archives, which turned up the letter.

When the COVID-19 crisis began the family members decided they would remain in Yamba to wait out the virus.

“Dad came up here to live in 1978 and we’re back and forth between Sydney and here every year,” he said.

“We’ve got a house in Yamba and I can’t think of any better place where we can wait out this disease crisis than here.”