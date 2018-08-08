FISHING: Time to find Tim!

Yamba Rotary Tim the Bream organiser Gayle and Vic Doe with grandson Jack Nye get ready for the big competition.

IT'S BILLED as a family fishing weekend, but for one lucky angler there could be a big reward on offer.

Organised by Yamba Rotary, the third annual Tim the Bream competition will take place starting 6am Saturday September 1 and finishing at 5pm, September 2.

"Our motto is Fun in Fishing and to provide a relaxed event that encourages participation from all people who would like to enjoy the pleasures of fishing,” director of community projects Yamba Rotary Gayle Doe said.

"We want to attract families and couples to the competition and to the sport of fishing and give them the chance to explore the region and to have so much fun that they come back year after year.”

And while there's plenty of fun to be had dipping a line, there's some serious prizes on offer, with $20,000 on offer to catch the elusive Tim the Bream, who has never been caught even stretching back to the competitions roots in the 1950s.

There are also other tagged fish with prize money as well as prizes for largest catches across various species. All catches must be weighed-in live befor 4pm on the Sunday, and a large viewing tank is stationend at the Ford Park base.

To enter, All you need to do is go to stickytickets.com.au and type in Tim the Bream in the search field, or tickets from Yamba Bait & Tackle, The Bait Place and Marina Boat & Tackle.