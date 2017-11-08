Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fishing trip perfect lure to motivate students

NICE CATCH: One of the boys with a trout they caught and took home for dinner.
NICE CATCH: One of the boys with a trout they caught and took home for dinner.
Tim Howard
by

A SOUTH Grafton High School art class has spent a day fishing for trout at an Ebor hatchery all in the name of art.

Teacher Kaylene Ryan took her class of 12 boys to the trout hatchery late last month to reward their efforts in the classroom.

Ms Ryan said she struck a bargain with the class at the beginning for the year to keep them on track with their art.

"It was an all-boys class, so I changed the program to suit their interest,” she said.

"During the year we did things like paint clay models of fish and fishing lures.

"I said if they stuck to the program, they could go fishing in the final term.”

Ms Ryan said she liaised with the Department of Primary Industries at Alstonville, which put her in contact with the trout hatchery at Ebor.

"The staff there were fantastic,” she said.

"A lot of the boys had never tied on a hook or a sinker before, so they showed them what to do.”

She said at the end of the day each boy left with a cleaned and gutted trout to take home.

Topics:  art ebor fishing outdoor-living south grafton high trout

Grafton Daily Examiner
‘DPP solely responsible for our trauma’

premium_icon ‘DPP solely responsible for our trauma’

Family of woman left to bleed to death on north coast beach after being violently raped by two men call on the state’s top prosecutor to be sacked or resign.

SHE'S BACK: TV presenter back to host Valley's sports awards

LIFE OF THE PARTY: 7 News Gold Coast sports presenter Katie Brown at the Commonwealth Games Charity Gala Dinner this week. The Grafton girl is back for a second year in a row to present the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards this Saturday night at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

Katie Brown will interview Danny Wicks at the awards on Saturday

Couple lose 60kg in 12 months, run around Australia

ABOVE: Kathie and Jose Alonso lost 60kg between them in the past 12 months. The Jacaranda Fun Run was their first 10km race.

You won't believe what Kathie and Jose Alonso plan to do next...

Water supply restored to houses after burst main

Residences affectd by a burst water main in West Yamba.

Work to repair a burst water main has been completed successfully.

Local Partners