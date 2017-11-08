Fishing trip perfect lure to motivate students

NICE CATCH: One of the boys with a trout they caught and took home for dinner.

A SOUTH Grafton High School art class has spent a day fishing for trout at an Ebor hatchery all in the name of art.

Teacher Kaylene Ryan took her class of 12 boys to the trout hatchery late last month to reward their efforts in the classroom.

Ms Ryan said she struck a bargain with the class at the beginning for the year to keep them on track with their art.

"It was an all-boys class, so I changed the program to suit their interest,” she said.

"During the year we did things like paint clay models of fish and fishing lures.

"I said if they stuck to the program, they could go fishing in the final term.”

Ms Ryan said she liaised with the Department of Primary Industries at Alstonville, which put her in contact with the trout hatchery at Ebor.

"The staff there were fantastic,” she said.

"A lot of the boys had never tied on a hook or a sinker before, so they showed them what to do.”

She said at the end of the day each boy left with a cleaned and gutted trout to take home.