Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Valentine Holmes at his first North Queensland Cowboys training session. Picture: NQ Cowboys
Valentine Holmes at his first North Queensland Cowboys training session. Picture: NQ Cowboys
Rugby League

Fit and firing Holmes begins Cowboys journey

by Travis Meyn
29th Nov 2019 6:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE is the photo Cowboys fans have been waiting a year to see.

Star recruit Valentine Holmes hit the training paddock in Townsville on Friday for the first time in North Queensland colours.

Holmes underwent fitness testing with Cowboys staff and completed drills with his new teammates.

 

The Queensland Origin star signed a six-year deal with the Cowboys last Sunday after returning from a stint in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Holmes, 24, didn't play a competition game for the Jets, but was on the team's practice squad and remained in shape.

Holmes was put through fitness tests at his new club. Picture: NQ Cowboys
Holmes was put through fitness tests at his new club. Picture: NQ Cowboys

Holmes shocked the NRL in November last year when he sought a release from Cronulla to embark on an NFL mission.

It was widely believed he would go to North Queensland when he finished chasing his NFL dream, but it was an anxious wait for Cowboys fans.

Holmes will play fullback for North Queensland next year as the Cowboys attempt to bounce back from a dismal 14th-placed finish in 2019.

More Stories

Show More
north queensland cowboys nrl valentine holmes
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Meet the Clarence Valley's favourite dentist

        premium_icon REVEALED: Meet the Clarence Valley's favourite dentist

        Business YOU voted and there were big smiles for the winning practice...

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Weather Bureau is warning of severe thunderstorm conditions to hit the Clarence Valley...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        premium_icon Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        News Emotional moment in council in wake of bushfire emergency mayoral minute