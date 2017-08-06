Fitting tribute to true pioneer of space science

Dr Harvey Cohen (2nd from right) with Grafton High year 11 physics students in front of the aerial installed at the school used by his late wife.

ANOTHER piece in the extraordinary legacy of Grafton-born pioneering physicist Elizabeth Essex*-Cohen has found its way back to the school that set her on course to become a leader in the field of space science.

A rotating antenna used by Dr Essex-Cohen while working at La Trobe University in Melbourne now stands tall in the Grafton High School's quadrangle garden, the recent and timely removal of an unhealthy palm tree lending itself to prime positioning.

Young Elizabeth Essex attended the high school from 1952-56, two plaques already bearing her name acknowledging her attendance and honouring her achievements in groundbreaking research.

Delivering the amazing relic was the late doctor's husband, Dr Harvey Cohen, who said his wife had always been "most grateful to the excellent teaching of advanced maths and physics she experienced at Grafton High”.

"At the time these classes were not even available to girls attending single-sex high schools of Sydney.”

Dr Harvey Cohen retrieves the damaged antenna which is now repaired and standing proudly as testament to his wife's life long work, at Grafton High School. Picasa

He said he wondered what he should do to acknowledge her 50th anniversary at LaTrobe and when the uni gave Dr Cohen permission to remove the damaged antenna from its field station - which Dr Essex-Cohen and her students were using to monitor the ionsphere when she passed away - "the idea just gelled”.

Dr Cohen described his late wife as a unique person. "Not only was she the fourth woman in Australia to gain a PhD in Physics, far more inspiring to me was that she was the very first of those women to have a lifelong career**.”

Dr Essex-Cohen was an academic and international researcher in physics, focussing on space physics.

This was reiterated in her 2004 obituary where it was mentioned she "was the only one to be both a lifelong researcher and lead a full life as wife and mother”.

Dr Harvey Cohen in front of the aerial installed at Grafton High School used by his late wife. Adam Hourigan Photography

Apart from her remarkable mind, Dr Essex- Cohen broke through social barriers, quietly but confidently navigating the entrenched sexism that was rampant in many male- dominated fields in Australia as she set about carving out a career in science.

While Dr Cohen was reluctant to go into too much detail, he did imply there were issues in this country.

"Let's just say she had no trouble in the international sphere. One of the things I still resent was that she was never made a professor.”

Dr Cohen said he met his wife "somewhere in between the physics building (at La Trobe) and a conference at Adelaide Uni”.

Attracted to her brain - "among other things” - DrCohen said despite getting married too late to have "a big family”, they still managed to have three sons and a daughter.

"Maternity leave didn't exist in that era. Elizabeth continued working while having and raising the kids. There was child minding on campus and she would go and feed them and go back to lecture.

"I have to concede she was a superwoman.”