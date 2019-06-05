Fittler filthy over Origin blunder

NSW coach Brad Fittler will be more pleased than anyone over the NRL's announcement this week that the State of Origin player of the series award voting system has been overhauled.

It comes on the back of the hugely contentious voting system 12 months ago which saw Queensland star Billy Slater awarded the Wally Lewis medal as the best player across the three-match series, despite the fact the Maroons fullback only played in two matches and was also on the team that had already lost the series after the first two games.

It's been revealed this week that Fittler was filthy over the votes, which were awarded by rugby league legends, including Andrew Johns, Darren Lockyer and Mal Meninga.

The Sydney Morning Herald's Andrew Webster revealed Fittler was seething at the decision to award Slater the top individual honour.

"I just know after seeing Freddy in the rooms after last year, he was filthy," Webster said.

"He was absolutely filthy that Billy Slater got it."

Damien Cook, Boyd Cordner and James Tedesco were all thought to have been the clear favourites for the award, but the voting anomaly allowed Slater to sneak past the Blues stars.

The new system introduced for Wednesday night's game sees a 3-2-1 voting system carried out by Meninga, Lockyer and Daley, who are all senior officials in the Kangaroos' representative system.

James Tedesco was rated a chance to claim the player of the series award. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

Fittler last year labelled the voting system "ridiculous".

"The silver lining would be if the Wally Lewis Medal was hanging around someone's neck in here," Fittler said in the NSW dressing room after Game 3.

"Terrible. Terrible ... Who chooses it? Seriously. Seriously. Seriously. Seriously ... Why does Billy need that? He's got everything [from the game] already. Ridiculous."