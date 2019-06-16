Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Origin Qld V NSW
Origin Qld V NSW
Rugby League

Fittler’s blues: Haas ruled out of Game II

by Lachlan Grey
16th Jun 2019 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane's loss will be Queensland's gain after 19-year-old Payne Haas was ruled out of Game II in Perth.

The 10-game Broncos prop and Blues debutant will miss the Nullarbor flight after a hamstring complaint and forces Brad Fittler into yet another injury-enforced shift.

NSW has now lost two of their three starting from rowers for Game I of the State of Origin series.

 

David Fifita and Payne Haas come together after Game I of the 2019 Origin series between Queensland and NSW at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Picture: Adam Head
David Fifita and Payne Haas come together after Game I of the 2019 Origin series between Queensland and NSW at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Picture: Adam Head

Newcastle prop David Klemmer was NSW's best at Suncorp Stadium but has been ruled out with a wrist complaint.

Klemmer, Haas join Raiders winger Nick Cotric (ankle) on the Blues casualty ward.

Meanwhile, Newcastle star Mitchell Pearce is tipped make a miraculous return to the Origin arena and partner under-fire halfback Nathan Cleary.

 

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

nsw blues payne haas queensland maroons state of origin 2019
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    Breaking The 17-year-old female driver's Mazda wagon collided head-on with an Isuzu Vmax ute and a Mazda Ute towing a boat.

    Join us for our 160th birthday

    Join us for our 160th birthday

    Opinion What's your earliest memory of The Daily Examiner?

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    News New officer to help manage camps at Maclean

    YOUR SAY: Two ferries better than one

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Two ferries better than one

    Opinion Locals thrilled to hear the system will remain after trial period