Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sally Fitzgibbons on her way in heat one to advancing directly to round three at the Oi Rio Pro at Itauna Beach, Saquarema, Brazil. Picture: Damien Poullenot/World Surf League/AAP
Sally Fitzgibbons on her way in heat one to advancing directly to round three at the Oi Rio Pro at Itauna Beach, Saquarema, Brazil. Picture: Damien Poullenot/World Surf League/AAP Damien Poullenot
Surfing

Fitzgibbons, Wright and Gilmore all advance in Brazil

12th May 2018 1:58 PM

SALLY Fitzgibbons is among the Australians competitors to advance in the first round at the World Surf League event at Itauna Beach, Saquarema, Brazil.

Fitzgibbons had to get past compatriot Nikki Van Dijk and Hawaii's Coco Ho for the win, scoring a 5.83 and advancing straight to round three.

"We've got some good offshore conditions. It is a little slow but it definitely has got some scoring potential," Fitzgibbons said.

"Jumping into round three is a huge advantage, and I'll be prepared."

Fellow Australian Tyler Wright is off to a promising start for her third straight WSL event victory after defeating another Australian in Bronte Macaulay and American Caroline Marks.

Two-time WSL champion Wright wanted to lock in strong scores in her opening match-up but with limited opportunities on offer she was forced to settle for the win with scores of only 3.93 and 3.60.

"I thought there was actually going to be a couple more waves than that," Wright said.

"I really didn't think I would count the threes, but with the tide and the conditions that was okay. I am happy to move through a tricky heat.

"The next round should be interesting depending on what the conditions do."

Australia's Stephanie Gilmore also had a narrow win, beating Hawaiian Malia Manuel by just 0.2 in a heat that also included Brazil's Tais Almeida.

Another Australian in Keely Andrew was beaten in her heat by Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb.

- AAP

Related Items

coco ho keely andrew nikki van dijk sally fitzgibbons stephanie gilmore tyler wright world surf league
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Abducted 12-year-old boy has been located

    Abducted 12-year-old boy has been located

    Crime UPDATE: The Queensland Police Service have located the 12-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted from Mudgereeba yesterday afternoon.

    Norco vows to fight for tender

    premium_icon Norco vows to fight for tender

    Business Dairy co-op 'gutted' at losing hospital tender

    CHARITY THEFT: Locals show thieves what they think of them

    premium_icon CHARITY THEFT: Locals show thieves what they think of them

    Crime Community shows charity tin thieves what it thinks of them.

    MATTER OF MILLIMETRES: Elliott strikes to win Cycle Classic

    MATTER OF MILLIMETRES: Elliott strikes to win Cycle Classic

    Cycling & MTB CHECK out our gallery from the start of the Grafton to Inverell.

    Local Partners