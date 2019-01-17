Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shoppers at Westfield in the northern Sydney suburb of Chatswood witnessed the dramatic arrest tonight of four men carrying firearms through the centre.
Shoppers at Westfield in the northern Sydney suburb of Chatswood witnessed the dramatic arrest tonight of four men carrying firearms through the centre.
Crime

Five ‘armed’ teens arrested at Westfield

17th Jan 2019 6:28 AM

FIVE teenagers are in custody after shoppers reported the dramatic sight of a group of males carrying firearms through a Westfield in northern Sydney.

Police from North Shore Police Area Command were called to the shopping centre in Chatswood at about 6.30pm. They arrested an 18-year-old man and four teenage boys aged 17 at about 6.40pm outside a supermarket and seized several replica guns.

It is unclear whether the men were threatening shoppers, but police handcuffed them on the floor of the centre.

Three were taken to Chatswood Police Station, and two were taken to North Sydney Police Station, where they are assisting with inquiries.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
armed teens arrest crime editors picks replica firearms westfield

Top Stories

    WILD AND FREE: Passing of an icon, the Brooms Head Brumby

    premium_icon WILD AND FREE: Passing of an icon, the Brooms Head Brumby

    News THE brumby stood for everything that was independent and proud, and captured the hearts and minds of people far beyond his home of Yuraygir National Park

    Gun found in a guitar case following domestic disturbance

    premium_icon Gun found in a guitar case following domestic disturbance

    Crime Man pleads guilty to firearm charges in Grafton Local Court

    Grafton Gallery welcomes grant to encourage next generation

    premium_icon Grafton Gallery welcomes grant to encourage next generation

    News $70,000 grant available to a budding Picasso or two

    OPINION: Good bye DEX

    premium_icon OPINION: Good bye DEX

    Opinion GEN-Z columnist Ebony Stansfield says goodbye to the DEX