40°
News

'REAL CHALLENGE': Unexploded bombs, bullets in fire zone

Claudia Jambor
| 5th Dec 2016 6:21 AM Updated: 12:50 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE, 4pm: AN EXPLOSIVE twist in the bushfire south of Evans Head has triggered the need for extra help in containing the blaze.

Defence personnel have lent a hand to crews containing the blaze through the fire-affected areas of the Evans Head Air Weapons Range, where unexploded ammunition and small, discarded blank bullets are scattered throughout the range.

The officer in charge at the range said defence personnel were helping NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Rural Fire Service extinguish the inferno by helping crews navigate around the unexploded ammunition.

Flight Lieutenant Jason Van Rysbergen said there was a very good network of fire trails around the range providing opportunities for crews to back burn and access the blaze.

Lieut Van Rysbergen commended crews for their tremendous efforts and said "they're well ahead of the curb" in containing the bushfire.

NSW NPWS area manager, John Fisher, said crews had heard the blanks go off on charred areas on the range.

Unlike other areas of bushland, Mr Fisher said it was a "real challenge" for firefighters to battle the fire, restricted within safety track zones.

 

UPDATE 12.50pm: CAMPGROUNDS have been evacuated as a bushfire continues to ravage land south of Evans Head.

About 20 campers were relocated to Woody Head from the northern end of the Bundjalung National Park and Black Rocks National Park camping areas, according NSW National Parks and Wildlife area manager, John Fisher.

Mr Fisher said the impacted sites aren't expected to reopen until the weekend.

As peak camping season starts to ramp up, Mr Fisher said National Parks and working hard to ensure the popular camping areas are re-opened as soon as possible.

Shark Bay in the south is also open for campers.

"We are really keen to ensure these sites reopen soon," Mr Fisher said.

He said the lack of substantial rain in recent weeks may spell a difficult summer for NPW with the risk of bushfires heightened.

Mr Fisher said if an out-of-control campground fire could become "a nightmare" for surrounding areas and NPW .

"It's not the year to be reckless with fire," he said.

He said NPW will continue to collaborate with the Rural Fire Service to update campers on fire safety and possible bans.

 

UPDATE 11.35am: FIRIES will harness windy weather in the coming days to contain an out-of-control bushfire south of Evans Head.

A fire-fighting army comprising of ten Rural Fire Service crews, seven national parks teams, defence force personnel and seven aircraft will be battling the fire from all sides in the common goal to have the blaze fully contained by end of day Wednesday.

North winds today and tomorrow will be utilised Rural Fire Service and National Parks crews to push the fire deeper into the northern and western sections of the blaze near Bombing Range Rd.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife area manager, John Fisher said burning out those areas is crucial to ensure the fire's containment and prevent its spread as southerly winds are expected to blow through the area on Wednesday.

The forecast southerly winds will again be used by crews to secure the southern boundary of the fire affected area.

Northern Rivers RFS operations officer, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews are expecting "a hot, hard day ahead" but at this stage 

Insp Ainsworth said there will be a lot of smoke blowing to the south Evans Head later this afternoon and cautioned asmatics in particular to stay indoors where possible and follow instructions from their doctors.   

Mr Fisher said crews are progressing well in bringing the fire under control following the "very successful" deployment of the Southern Belle DC-10 water-bombing plane yesterday.

For more information on this fire, please visit the RFS website. 
 

Fire near Evans Head as captured by Von Pyne.
Fire near Evans Head as captured by Von Pyne.

MONDAY 6.20am: RESIDENTS are being warned by local firefighters that there is a great deal of fire risk today.

Today is a day of 'Very High' Fire Danger for the Northern Rivers, and as a result, all fire permits are suspended for 24 hours in the Kyogle, Lismore, and Richmond Valley council areas, the Kyogle Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade posted on Facebook.

MORE: Waterbomber to battle out-of-control fire on the North Coast

This happens as a number of bushfires continue to blaze on the Northern Rivers.

NSW RFS, RAAF and NPWS crews have worked on the fire south of Evans Head across the weekend, the NSW Rural Fire Service reported.

"The fire is yet to be contained and is likely to burn for a number of days," a statment from the RFS read.

"Whilst there is no threat to the town residents will continue to see and possibly smell smoke."

Fires are also listed at:

  • Upper Wilsons Creek (33ha) Being controlled
  • Rosebank (1ha) Under control
  • South Ballina (114ha) Under control
  • Tabbimoble (2058ha) Under control

For more information about fire safety and the current fires, visit the RFS website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bushfire editors picks fire rural fire service

It's hot, damn hot!

It's hot, damn hot!

AS the Valley sweated through one of the hottest days of the year, relieving thunderstorms are predicted to hit for later this afternoon

'REAL CHALLENGE': Unexploded bombs, bullets in fire zone

Firefighters keen to avoid "nightmare" situation

Big waves, strong winds expected to smash our coastline

Warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology

Don't forget about your pet this summer

FEELING THE HEAT: Dr Cameron Keller making sure that Gus the border collie isn't feeling too hot at Riverbank Animal Hospital.

Humans not the only ones who will be feeling the heat this summer

Local Partners

Harmony takes her next big step

BRAVE Grafton girl Harmony Fielden will undergo another major operation in Sydney's Westmead Hospital to help correct the symptoms of a mystery condition.

Keith and Roma celebrate 70 years

Family and friends of Roma and Keith Zietsch at the Crown Hotel for their 70th wedding anniversary.

A love affair that blossomed under the jacarandas

How people power stopped the gas mines

Iluka resident and character in the film, Ian Gaillard, addresses the crowd of anti-CSG protesters at Bentley.

Award-winning documentary to be screened in the Clarence Valley

Bored? Here's 9 things to do this weekend

The Clarence Valley Mental Health Fishing Group are holding a Christmas fishing event at Memorial Park.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

Powerful trio to lift the top off Roches Hotel tonight

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

WINNIE Harlow is pleased she is "inspirational" to people but insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Ellen... we need your magic.

Family had to be helicoptered out after powerful quake

Seacrest: Things are "going better" for Kim and Kanye

Ryan Seacrest says things are "going better now" for Kanye West

How people power stopped the gas mines

Iluka resident and character in the film, Ian Gaillard, addresses the crowd of anti-CSG protesters at Bentley.

Award-winning documentary to be screened in the Clarence Valley

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

Jonah Hill was involved in a car crash on Saturday

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes

KATIE Holmes as made her directorial debut

Superb Views On Yamba Hill

1/5 Church Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 3 $825,000

If spectacular ocean views and location is what you are looking for then look no further. This generously sized split level 3 bedrooms unit located high on Yamba...

Keep It Simple

1 Cox Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $365,000

Perfect for those looking to downsize or invest, this immaculately presented home is sized just right for those who want to keep life simple. Enjoying a sought...

Federation Styling On The River

24 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $750,000

There is no greater measure of how good a neighbourhood is than the length of time that property owners stay in the area. For the current owners of this...

There&#39;s No Place You&#39;d Rather Be

19 Mariners Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $585,000

Taking a moment to explore the location of this immaculately presented home will highlight exactly why this position is so sought after. Being almost surrounded by...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. With three separate...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 235,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!