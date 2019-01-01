Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A policeman was repeatedly punched during the melee Source: 7 News
A policeman was repeatedly punched during the melee Source: 7 News
Crime

Five charged after wild beach brawl

1st Jan 2019 1:21 PM

Five people have been charged after a police officer was punched several times in the face in a Sydney northern beachside car park.

The two women and three men, aged between 19 and 27, have been charged with various offences after police tried to stop an allegedly stolen ute at Dee Why about 2pm on Monday.

The driver of the ute sped away, crashed into a parked car and then resisted arrest, police say.

She was charged with driving when never licensed and driving in a dangerous manner.

Two 21-year-old men who allegedly got out of the car and assaulted the officers, were charged with two counts each of assaulting police, affray and other offences.

A male senior constable was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital after allegedly being punched in the face several times.

He was later discharged.

Police say the officers had to use capsicum spray and a Taser to subdue the group when they resisted arrest.

All but one of the group was refused bail and are due to appear in Manly Local Court on Tuesday.

The bailed woman, a 24-year-old from Brookvale, is due to face court on January 30.

brawl charges editors picks northern beaches hospital

Top Stories

    Who is mystery man in Karl Stefanovic selfie?

    Who is mystery man in Karl Stefanovic selfie?

    Celebrity Local businessman confirmed as photo-bomber during celebrity newlywed couple's romantic road trip.

    • 1st Jan 2019 12:57 PM
    Police investigate vandal attacks in Maclean

    premium_icon Police investigate vandal attacks in Maclean

    Crime Businesses left with broken windows to start new year

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    News The car crashed and caught on fire early this morning

    Man attempts to flee RBT in Yamba

    premium_icon Man attempts to flee RBT in Yamba

    Crime Brazen 27-year-old tried to hide in bushland before he was busted

    Local Partners