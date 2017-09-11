Five charged in Grafton traffic blitz

One of the vehicles tested during Operation Yield in Grafton on Friday night.

FIVE motorists, including three suspended drivers, have been charged following a major traffic operation in Grafton.

Operation Yield, carried out by officers from the Grafton Highway Patrol and Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command, Roads and Maritime inspectors and the Environmental Protection Authority officers, ran over seven hours on Friday evening with a focus on vehicle compliance.

The operation resulted in five charges, including three suspended drivers.

Sixty-three traffic infringement notices were issued by police, while the RMS issued 20 defects and the EPA issued another five infringement notices, as well as two cautions and a suspension advice notice.

A further 73 vehicles were stopped for random breath tests.

A NSW Police spokesman said it was a good result for the region.

"This is the second type of such operations conducted in the Clarence Valley targeting compliance offences and has been very successful,” he said.

The operation comes less than a week after a repeat drink-driver was given a suspended sentence in Grafton Local Court, after pleading guilty to special- range drink-driving and driving whilst disqualified.

The court was told both charges were second offences for South Grafton man Wade Tallon, who was still finishing community service for earlier offences.

Defence solicitor Greg Coombes said on the day of the latest offences, August 10, Tallon went to visit his brother, and drove home in his mother's car when things didn't go to plan.

He was stopped by police in Bent St, South Grafton, about 1.30am, and admitted his licence was disqualified when police asked.

A blood alcohol test following a positive RBT returned a reading of 0.039.

Magistrate Robyn Denes said she did not accept his reasons for driving, saying there was a level of irresponsibility and selfishness involved.

Magistrate Denes added the matter was serious enough to warrant a jail sentence.

"Fatalities don't just happen randomly, they happen because people do the wrong thing,” she said.

For driving disqualified, Tallon was issued a suspended sentence of nine months, and disqualified from driving for a further two years.

He was also convicted of drink-driving and fined $500, with an additional order made that he will be subject to an interlock order once he gets his licence back.