Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tanya Cone (back) with kids (front l-r) Jye, 8, Heston, 3, Amali, 6, Logan, 11, Mason, 10 in their Book Week costumes.
Tanya Cone (back) with kids (front l-r) Jye, 8, Heston, 3, Amali, 6, Logan, 11, Mason, 10 in their Book Week costumes. Adam Hourigan
People and Places

Five costumes? No problem for mummy raising seven.

Adam Hourigan
by
26th Aug 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF THE thought of conjuring up a book week costume for your child brings shiver to your spine, spare a thought for Tanya Cone.

Five of her kids needed outfits for Westlawn Public's first ever book week parade, but despite a few busy nights, it was all in a day's work who along with her husband are raising seven children.

And despite all of her children being used to dressing up in costumes through dancing at Studio One Dance Academy, she said she only raided one old costume.

"I just said we've got this, we've got this, and pulled some things together," she said.

Ms Cone has even set up a Facebook page, titled Mummy raising seven to tell others how she manages her big broods, with organisation a major part of their life.

"People always ask how we do so many, so I thought I'd start posting stuff that other people pointed out what they thought was different, because to me my life is normal," she said.

"But it all evolves. I used to wash separately, but now I do it all together because we have a bigger washing machine.

"Today I've started doing prep for the week, I chop everything up but I don't pack anything for them. As soon as they go to school they pack their own lunches right from kindergarten."

Ms Cone said that she had been together with her husband Jeremy since the age of 16, and initially never wanted kids - but after they had the first they just kept going, and said she was lucky that she had good kids and great support.

As for recommending have seven children, she gives a wry laugh.

"You just need to be organised, that's all I'll say."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    After high-profile arrest, league caller faces court

    premium_icon After high-profile arrest, league caller faces court

    Crime After being arrested by police mid-game, football caller faces assault charges in court

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Council could pick up $67,000 tab at sports centre

    premium_icon Council could pick up $67,000 tab at sports centre

    Council News What's delaying PCYC taking control at indoor sports centre?

    Junior Tigers taste grand final glory twice

    premium_icon Junior Tigers taste grand final glory twice

    AFL Youth girls and under-15s get the job done in Coffs Harbour