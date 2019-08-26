Five costumes? No problem for mummy raising seven.

IF THE thought of conjuring up a book week costume for your child brings shiver to your spine, spare a thought for Tanya Cone.

Five of her kids needed outfits for Westlawn Public's first ever book week parade, but despite a few busy nights, it was all in a day's work who along with her husband are raising seven children.

And despite all of her children being used to dressing up in costumes through dancing at Studio One Dance Academy, she said she only raided one old costume.

"I just said we've got this, we've got this, and pulled some things together," she said.

Ms Cone has even set up a Facebook page, titled Mummy raising seven to tell others how she manages her big broods, with organisation a major part of their life.

"People always ask how we do so many, so I thought I'd start posting stuff that other people pointed out what they thought was different, because to me my life is normal," she said.

"But it all evolves. I used to wash separately, but now I do it all together because we have a bigger washing machine.

"Today I've started doing prep for the week, I chop everything up but I don't pack anything for them. As soon as they go to school they pack their own lunches right from kindergarten."

Ms Cone said that she had been together with her husband Jeremy since the age of 16, and initially never wanted kids - but after they had the first they just kept going, and said she was lucky that she had good kids and great support.

As for recommending have seven children, she gives a wry laugh.

"You just need to be organised, that's all I'll say."