Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 50 years has passed since the first cattle sale at the Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre and Brice Finlay from Kangaroo Creek remembers it well.
More than 50 years has passed since the first cattle sale at the Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre and Brice Finlay from Kangaroo Creek remembers it well.
News

Five decades of moo-ving livestock

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Feb 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 50 years have passed since the first cattle sale at Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre and Bruce Finlay from Kangaroo Creek remembers it well.

“I was here when they first opened,” he said.

“Charlie McInnes drew the first sale on that day. They were big short-horn bullocks from Wave Hill Station.”

Mr Finaly said very little had changed in the five decades since it first opened.

“There’s a few additions here and there, but not a great deal has changed overall, even the people in the seats; there’s a few of us still here who were there at the first sale and we still look the same minus a few grey hairs,” he said.

In his younger days, Mr Finaly ran breeders, often finding himself down at the sale yards selling Poll Herefords and, his favourite breed Simmentals. Now, he buys and trades Brangus steers which he says, is a much easier business.

“They’re a lot less work and you get less attached to them compared to running breeders,” he said.

For anyone about to get into the game of buying and selling cattle, Mr Finlay offered some crucial advice:

“Don’t buy the fattest ones!” he said.

“A lot of people buy on condition which isn’t good. You want one that looks like you can put some weight on them, something small enough that you can grow out.”

grafton sale yards
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton man shot after options ‘exhausted’

        premium_icon Grafton man shot after options ‘exhausted’

        Crime Coronial inquest continues into shooting of Grafton man following a confrontation with police

        Our dance star explodes across Europe

        premium_icon Our dance star explodes across Europe

        Art & Theatre Former local dancer Amelia McCarthy is returning home after taking the burlesque...

        Bird epidemic remains a mystery

        premium_icon Bird epidemic remains a mystery

        News High volume of sick and dying rainbow lorikeets around Australia

        Lifetimes of Jacaranda Festivals recognised

        premium_icon Lifetimes of Jacaranda Festivals recognised

        Life Four people were made Jacaranda Festival life members at last year’s event