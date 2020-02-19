Five decades of moo-ving livestock

More than 50 years has passed since the first cattle sale at the Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre and Brice Finlay from Kangaroo Creek remembers it well.

MORE than 50 years have passed since the first cattle sale at Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre and Bruce Finlay from Kangaroo Creek remembers it well.

“I was here when they first opened,” he said.

“Charlie McInnes drew the first sale on that day. They were big short-horn bullocks from Wave Hill Station.”

Mr Finaly said very little had changed in the five decades since it first opened.

“There’s a few additions here and there, but not a great deal has changed overall, even the people in the seats; there’s a few of us still here who were there at the first sale and we still look the same minus a few grey hairs,” he said.

In his younger days, Mr Finaly ran breeders, often finding himself down at the sale yards selling Poll Herefords and, his favourite breed Simmentals. Now, he buys and trades Brangus steers which he says, is a much easier business.

“They’re a lot less work and you get less attached to them compared to running breeders,” he said.

For anyone about to get into the game of buying and selling cattle, Mr Finlay offered some crucial advice:

“Don’t buy the fattest ones!” he said.

“A lot of people buy on condition which isn’t good. You want one that looks like you can put some weight on them, something small enough that you can grow out.”