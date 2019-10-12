Menu
Police outside the Simms Road, Oakhurst home early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Crime

Five escape injury as shots fired into home

12th Oct 2019 8:01 AM
Five people have escaped injury after shots were fired into a house in Sydney's north-west overnight.

Police were called to a home on Simms Road, Oakhurst, following reports shots were fired into the property about midnight.

Police at the scene early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the incident.

There were five people home at the time, however police said there are no reports of any injuries.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

A crime scene was established outside the Simms Road home. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
