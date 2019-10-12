Five escape injury as shots fired into home
Five people have escaped injury after shots were fired into a house in Sydney's north-west overnight.
Police were called to a home on Simms Road, Oakhurst, following reports shots were fired into the property about midnight.
Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the incident.
There were five people home at the time, however police said there are no reports of any injuries.
No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.