Out of control fire at Old Glen Innes Road

AT LEAST five fire brigade emergency vehicles with lights and sirens were seen heading south on the Grafton bridge at about 4.15pm this afternoon.

The NSW Rural Fire Service reported a new out of control grass fire along the Old Glen Innes Rd at Waterview Heights at 3.56pm.

More to come.

UPDATE: