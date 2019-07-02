Five key projects on the horizon for Bundy

WITH so many projects identified and up for discussion, it is sometimes difficult know at what stage they are at.

Some are up for discussion, some have had their applications approved but are experiencing delays, and others are under construction.

Each project that is being completed has an impact on the local economy in terms of jobs and local spending.

The NewsMail lists five projects that are significant to the Bundaberg area, and at what stage of development they are at.

Jewel highrise: THE Bargara Jewel highrise project is expected to be completed in 2021, if it is to benefit from subsidies given by the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The extension date was given in last Tuesday's council meeting, although work has to begin within a year.

The extended completion date was requested by the developer, according to a Council spokesman.

An extension was given by Council because of the call-in by State Minister for Development Cameron Dick last December.

The project was limited in comparison to its original intention.

Through Mr Dick's decision a limitation was given to six storeys instead of the initially proposed nine.

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council. Contributed

Gateway Marina: THE Gateway Marina project in Burnett Heads has begun, with decommissioning and removal of the existing aged infrastructure having been completed.

There has also been 60,000 m3 of harbour dredging, with the final stage scheduled to be completed within a month.

An application for a 273 berth marina was approved by the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The construction of the first 56 berths is expected to begin in the second half of the year, and are scheduled to be completed before Christmas.

The application included a new fuel pontoon.

Airport Hotel: THE application for the seven storey hotel near the airport was approved by the Bundaberg Regional Council last week.

Global brand Ramada Wyndham is attached to the 139 bedroom project that will be built on 255.54 hectares.

The hotel developer will lease the land owned by Stronghold Investment Services for 99 years.

It will be located behind the Brothers Sports Club near the intersection of Takalvan St and Airport Drive, in Kensington.

PLACE TO STAY: The new hotel planned near the Bundaberg Airport. Contributed

Quay Street upgrade: QUAY Street's demaining is at the centre of bureaucratic discussion, and according to some; political games.

The Federal Government committed $32m towards the project, and the Bundaberg Regional Council welcomes it, but the State Government is reluctant.

It is apprehensive of the Hinkler Regional Deal, but has supported half the road projects outlined in the scheme.

State Transport Minister Mark Bailey said studies needed to determine total cost of the project, but expected it to cost much more than $32m, while the Federal Government bases its number from talking to local stakeholders including the council.

Bundaberg Regional Councils Head of Economic Development Strategic Projects Ben Artup in Quay Street. Mike Knott BUN020419BEN3

Level 5 Hospital: THERE is officially no commitment for a new hospital by either of the major parties, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promised $6.7m for a detailed business case for a new hospital.

She said the community would know where the proposed site would be in 2020.

Ms Palaszczuk said that she had asked Building Qld to look at where, when, and how the new hospital can be built.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington also has not committed to a new hospital but praised local MPs David Batt and Stephen Bennett for their lobbying efforts.

"If there is a contract in place the LNP will stand by those contracts, and we have said that numerous times over numerous projects," Ms Frecklington said.