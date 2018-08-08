Cocaine, steroids seized in cross-border bikie raids

Police have ingestigated violent conflicts between members of the Finks and Comanchero bikie gangs.

COCAINE, 15 vials of steroids and handcuffs were all seized during a cross-border investigation into violent conflicts between members of the Finks and Comanchero bikie gangs.

Five men - all outlaw motorcycle gang members or associates - were charged following weekend raids part of an ongoing operation targeting the illicit activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs in and around the ACT.

The high-visibility operation involved officers from the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor South, in consultation with Australian Federal Police's Task Force Nemesis - Raptor South operatives can lawfully conduct policing duties in the ACT as they are sworn as special members of the AFP.

Police served four Firearms Prohibition Orders during the operation and seized cocaine, 15 vials of steroids, and a prohibited article (handcuffs) from subsequent searches.

Four men - aged 41, 46, and two aged 30 - were charged by way of Future Court Attendance Notices for various offences.

A 24-year-old man was also charged with low-range PCA following a vehicle stop at Sutton.

All five men are due to appear in court at a later date.

The continuing inquiries also saw Raptor South conduct 35 home visits, serve 19 consorting warnings, and deliver numerous outstanding State Revenue Debt Notices to members of outlaw bikie gangs.

