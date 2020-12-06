Five men injured in wild brawl at Gold Coast home
Five people have been taken to hospital after a wild brawl on the Gold Coast yesterday.
Emergency services were called to an address along Racecourse Drive, Bundall at 5.33pm on Saturday after reports of a brawl "involving several people."
Queensland Ambulance transported a man in his 60s to Gold Coast University Hospital with chest pain.
Two men in their 20s were also taken to GCUH, one with a head injury and the other with facial injuries.
Two other men were also transported with minor injuries.
All five men were reportedly in a stable condition.
A Queensland Police spokesman said they'd received no complaints about the incident.
Originally published as Five men injured in wild brawl at Gold Coast home