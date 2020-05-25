Menu
Jaynie Seal, anchor of Weekend Edition on Sky News and Headline News on Sky News on WIN, is sharing her best five movie recommendations, which you should watch during isolation.
TV

Five of the best movies to add to your Binge list

by Lisa Woolford
25th May 2020 7:53 AM

Jaynie Seal, anchor of Weekend Edition on Sky News and Headline News on Sky News on WIN, tells Hibernation what she'll find unturnoffable on Binge - Australia's newest streaming service.

FAME

I grew up in the musical theatre world so FAME is high on my list. I have so much appreciation and respect for the hard work these performers endure, the countless auditions and constant knock-backs. The songs are timeless.

MEET THE FOCKERS

A sequel to Meet the Parents, the film is loaded with talent, including Barbra Streisand, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman.

The fantastic cast of film Meet the Fockers.
The fantastic cast of film Meet the Fockers.

The pressure of meeting the potential "in-laws" can be daunting, as this shows only too well.

NATIONAL LAMPOON VACATION

It doesn't look like we will be taking many overseas vacations in the near future, so I'm looking forward to revisiting this comedy hit and the awkward and enthusiastic Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase).

Actor Chevy Chase in 1983 film National Lampoon’s Vacation.
Actor Chevy Chase in 1983 film National Lampoon’s Vacation.

TRUMAN SHOW

Jim Carey showed a totally different side in this movie.

Actor Jim Carrey in a scene from movie The Truman Show.
Actor Jim Carrey in a scene from movie The Truman Show.

There was the wonderful animated facial and physical expressions, however, it left me feeling very sad to see his character as being a total puppet via a very desperate view of society where people were not being respected.

SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

One of my absolute favourites, this movie displays integrity, friendship, corruption, abuse with a clever and well-planned escape.

A scene from the movie Shawshank Redemption.
A scene from the movie Shawshank Redemption.

Once you start watching the film you are engrossed from that second and 100 per cent invested.

Originally published as Five of the best movies to add to your Binge list

