Five other council GM resignations in the past year

WHETHER the resignation of Clarence Valley Council general manager Scott Greensill is a shock is up for debate, but losing a GM is not an uncommon event in local government it seems.

A small amount of researched into council general manager resignations revealed a surprising number who have left their posts in recent times.

The state government's crack down on local government, including forced amalgamations, has injected instability into the sector, so some departures should have been expected.

Carrathool Shire Council in the Riverina lost its boss, Phil Marshall, just before Christmas. He had only been in the job since January. The mayor Peter Laird was clearly surprised at Mr Marshall's departure, citing "personal reasons".

Vanessa Chan, the interim general manager of Inner West Council formed when the Sydney suburbs of Ashfield, Leichhardt and Marrickville were forced into a merger, was another to last less than a year in the job. She was appointed to oversee the merger, but left in September last year for "personal reasons".

Veteran Tumut Council GM Bob Stewart lasted just six months into his tenure at the head of the amalgamated Snowy Mountains Council. Although an outspoken supporter of amalgamations he announced his resignation in November.

Amid plenty of speculation Forbes Shire Council's general manager Brian Steffen resigned in March last year, "much to the shock of staff and the wider community" reported the Forbes Advocate. Once again, it was "personal reasons" which led to his resignation.

In a story that has some similarities to the Clarence Valley experience, Narromine Council's GM Greg Lamont resigned in November last year. Two weeks before the resignation, the council held an extraordinary meeting to look into the GM's contract. Mr Lamont left to pursue "other opportunities".