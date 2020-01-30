Road spikes used as car reaches speeds of 180km/h

Five people have been arrested in Ballina.

UPDATE, 12.55pm: FIVE people have been arrested near Ballina after their car crashed after a series of short and "dangerous" police pursuits on the Pacific Highway.

A NSW Police spokesman said shortly after 7am today, police noticed an allegedly stolen vehicle travelling north on the Pacific Highway near Ulmarra, north of Grafton.

"Officers initiated two separate pursuits however both were terminated due to safety concerns," she said.

"Police later deployed road spikes which were successful; the vehicle continued north on the Pacific Highway allegedly reaching speeds of 180km/h.

"The vehicle crashed south of Broadwater, where four people allegedly stole another vehicle and continued north on the Pacific Highway.

"One female was arrested at the scene.

"Then at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway off ramp and the Pacific Highway, the vehicle has lost control and crashed, with the occupants fleeing on foot into nearby bushland."

A perimeter was established by officers from Richmond Police District, with assistance from Traffic & Highway Patrol and the Dog Unit.

A short time later four people - one woman and three men - were arrested.

All five people were taken to Ballina Police Station where they are assisting with inquiries.

