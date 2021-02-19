Menu
A chemical spill has caused a major scare in an industrial estate and resulted in five people being taken to hospital.
News

Five people in hospital after chemical spill

by Darren Cartwright
19th Feb 2021 4:22 PM

A chemical spill in a light industrial estate south of Brisbane has forced five people to be taken to hospital.

Half a dozen fire crews and ambulance attended the premises in Bowhill Road, Willawong around 10.30am on Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services representative said tests were conducted on the area before the site was returned to the control of the manager of the premises.

"We had scientific officers on site and they did testing and sampling and there were no adverse readings," they said.

A Queensland Ambulance representative said the patients mainly suffered "irritations".

Three patients were taken to Mater Hospital and two were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Five people were taken to hospital after inhaling fumes at an semi-industrial estate at Willawong.
