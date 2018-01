Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.20am.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.20am. Trevor Veale

A CAR has rolled on the Pacific Highway at Moonee Beach, affecting traffic in both directions.

Emergency services were called on scene just before 7.20am to a single vehicle crash.

Ambulance media said the car rolled and five patients were involved.

Three male patients are being assessed for minor or no injuries and two female patients have more significant injuries including a head injury.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed at the site.