Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Robert Lee, 65, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud.
Anthony Robert Lee, 65, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud. John Weekes
News

Five-star hotel bail address for 'furphy' fraudster

John Weekes
by
1st May 2018 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRAUDSTER has admitted ripping off taxpayers and has been bailed to a luxury hotel. 　

Anthony Robert Lee, 65, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges including obtaining financial advantage by deception, and using a forged document to induce a public official.

The guilty pleas for tax fraud charges came just three days after Brisbane District Court heard Lee had no money to defend a trial expected to start this week.

On Monday, Lee stood in the dock, hands behind his back, listening to each charge read out before pleading guilty.

A legal aid application for former Evans Head man Lee had been rejected, a pre-trial hearing was told on Thursday.

Some charges Lee faced had related to tax refunds allegedly received worth more than $840,000.

Another related to an allegation Lee claimed credits of more than $2 million.

The Crown opposed bail.

Judge Julie Dick told defence counsel John Cahill that if bail would assist him prepare for sentencing, she'd consider it.

Mr Cahill said he was seeking a mental health and medical report for his client.

Judge Dick said Lee was probably "looking at a big sentence”.

Prosecutor Bruce Mumford said if Lee was to be bailed, he should report to authorities daily.

The court heard his bail address would be the Stamford Plaza in Brisbane's CBD.

Last week Mr Mumford said a bid to postpone the trial was "nothing more than a furphy”.

The charges related to HQB Exporters and Agri Beef Cattle Company.

Public records show a court application to wind up HQB was lodged in 2015.

The same year, ASIC proposed to deregister Agri Beef Cattle Company.

Lee is expected to be sentenced on June 1. 　-NewsRegional　

agri beef cattle company anthony robert lee australian taxation office evans head forgery gst judge julie dick tax fraud tax invoice
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Want to complain to the council? There's an app for that

    Want to complain to the council? There's an app for that

    News Apps that allow people to alert councils to problems have some issues people need to be wary of.

    'A nomination for older, country women'

    premium_icon 'A nomination for older, country women'

    News Jackie Taffs one in four to be recognised

    Stars align for inexperienced gelding at Grafton

    premium_icon Stars align for inexperienced gelding at Grafton

    Horses TONY Gollan came a long way with one runner, but he made it count.

    ARRESTED IN 15 MINUTES: dramatic end to break-in

    premium_icon ARRESTED IN 15 MINUTES: dramatic end to break-in

    News 'Put it down. Put the f....ing knife down.'

    Local Partners