FIVE STARS: Clarence Valley not such a bad place after all

WE ASKED you to rate the Clarence Valley, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

Readers were invited to give the region a score from one to five - one being the worst and five being the best - and to explain why.

And despite the inevitable comments on social media that claim an ever-present doom and gloom hangs in the air, the majority of respondents gave our backyard the thumbs up.

Don Eggins highlighted the natural beauty of the region's geography in his rating of five out of five.

"Probably the best place to live," Eggins said. "So diverse, best river, great mountains, lovely gorges, nice waterfalls, fantastic coast. 5."

Kellie Gardiner also rated the Clarence Valley a five.

"Beautiful river, awesome community spirit, close to beaches, wonderful place for peace and tranquility, beautiful heritage and culture from Gumbaynggirr traditional owners and elders of the Clarence Valley region."

Kellie Gardiner rated the Clarence Valley five out of five

Clinton McEwan also gave the region a five, but with reservations.

"Five for the area and its landscapes," he said. "One for how it's managed."

Here's some of the other responses:

Lynette Eggins: 4. One of the most biodiverse regions in Australia, so great for tourism and lifestyle. Community needs to be more progressive and cohesive to take advantage of what we have. Always will be 'Big River Country' to me. Not much employment for youngsters, but that hasn't changed a lot from when I was young.

Joy Nagle: It is so peaceful and pretty. If only the town could grow. I Much prefer to live here than the rat race any day. Rating 4.

Katie Nagle: 3. There are so many things that could be done to improve Grafton.

James Patterson: 3+. Wonderful area and people. Has lots of potential, but fear and lack of skills, drive holding it back. Low employment, low economic growth (outside recent investment), most youth have to leave area, meaning youth energy and ideas are missing. Poor infrastructure (NBN, transport links), although good road links. Needs to become a destination before highway bypass. Great holiday infrastructure.

Lynne Fielden: 3. It is a great place to live but not much here for the young people to get anywhere and they don't really promote the area with tourism eg Jacaranda doesn't put any decorations up in the streets.

Darryl Stokes: 1. Why would people want to come to Maclean and see the feral disease carrying animals in the entrance to the town and then stay at the showground beside these feral things with all the diseases they carry?

