Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Indigenous All Stars' David Fifita is tackled by Kalyn Ponga and teammates. Picture: Mike Owen/Getty Images
The Indigenous All Stars' David Fifita is tackled by Kalyn Ponga and teammates. Picture: Mike Owen/Getty Images
Rugby League

Ponga's game against All Stars shows he has plenty to learn

by John Dean and Simon Brunsdon
15th Feb 2019 3:12 PM

KALYN  Ponga showed he still had plenty to learn as a playmaker as he failed to fire in his first hitout for New Zealand Maori in their clash with the Indigenous All Stars.

The 20-year-old, set to switch from fullback to five-eighth for Newcastle in the NRL this season, had his first taste of frontline action at AAMI Park.

While it was hard to get a true read with his side often on the back foot in the 34-14 loss, Ponga looked rattled at times.

He made uncharacteristic errors, dropping balls and throwing an intercept pass, while he also missed an important tackle on James Roberts.

Maori coach Stacey Jones said he'd agreed not to play the young star for the whole game following his post-season ankle surgery and it was difficult for Ponga to settle in.

 "We had to manage his game time - he had a disrupted preseason so I'd been talking to them (Newcastle) and they asked us to take care of him," Jones said post-match.  

Maori players celebrate a try.
Maori players celebrate a try.

"He was probably the player we needed tonight to be in the game for the whole way and it disrupted us a little as far as the fluency went."

Jones said he had seen enough of Ponga to recognise he was going to be success in the new role.

Ponga, who finished runner-up in last year's Dally M count, would also be able to rely on a more experienced halves partner at the Knights, in Mitchell Pearce, while in the Maori team he was paired with another rookie, Jahrome Hughes.

 "There's some stuff there - you know he's going to be a wonderful player," Jones said.  

The Indigenous All Stars team pose with their trophy.
The Indigenous All Stars team pose with their trophy.

Immortal Andrew Johns, who was commentating on the match, was gushing in his praise despite the faltering performance.

  "If he stays injury-free he'll win the Dally M," Johns said.

  - AAP

More Stories

Show More
indigenous all stars kalyn ponga newcastle knights news zealand maori nrl stacey jones
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Maclean United taking confidence into Harwood clash

    premium_icon Maclean United taking confidence into Harwood clash

    Cricket 'This game is a must-win for us, we're looking to cement ourselves at the top and take out the minor premiership.'

    SEEING RED: Stanley returns to lead Rebels into Nines

    premium_icon SEEING RED: Stanley returns to lead Rebels into Nines

    Rugby League SOUTH Grafton to get first look at squad ahead of Group 2 season.

    Maclean businesses in for the long haul

    premium_icon Maclean businesses in for the long haul

    Feature Meet three of the mainstays of Maclean's CBD

    AIRBNB: Our $2m growth industry

    premium_icon AIRBNB: Our $2m growth industry

    News More than 13,000 visitors last year