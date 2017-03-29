Five teenagers charged over break and enter

FIVE teenagers have been arrested and charged over an aggravated break and enter in South Grafton.

Police will allege the four children broke into the premises, while two other youths acted as lookouts, about 1.30am on Tuesday.

A quantity of cash and a dirt bike was allegedly stolen, and yesterday three 13-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were arrested.

They were all charged with aggravated break and enter in company.

One of the 13-year-old boys was currently on bail for other matters, and was also charged with breaching bail.

He was refused bail and was expected to appear in Grafton Children's Court today. The other youths have been given strict bail and will appear in Grafton Children's Court on the April 13.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said inquiries were continuing in regard to the other youth involved in the matter, as well as graffiti and steal from motor vehicle offences over last weekend.

The break and enter is believed to be linked to other matters over the last week in South Grafton.

"The community want to feel safe in their own homes and their wider community," Det Insp Jameson said.

"These types of crimes directly attack that sense of safety. The police will take strong action against young people who are committing serious or anti-social crime.

"We will also continue to work with other government agencies, such as the Education department, as well as Family and Community Services, to divert these young people away from crime, and hopefully restore the guidance they need, firstly to not be out late at night and secondly to respect community safety.

"It's never easy to see young people committing these types of crimes, but where appropriate we will arrest and charge them, to ensure the community is safe."