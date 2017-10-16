Five things coming up at council

The layout of the proposed Clarence Valley Council depot on the corner of Skinner and Tyson sts, South Grafton.

MAYORAL minutes, confidential reports and reports from the general manager on the progress of the South Grafton super depot have packed out Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

With such a full agenda we have picked on five of new items to focus on for this meeting.

1. Depot progress

TWO reports on the controversial super depot will update the council on the progress of the work which consolidates five council depots in Grafton into the one site.

There is good and bad news for the council in the report with news that $50,000 in cost savings have been identified, balanced by a request from the project managers Ridgemill for a contract variation fee of $18,348.

The project managers estimate the depot will be complete by December.

The second report on the progress of the remediation of the site notes the remediation is complete and the council is awaiting a validation report from the EPA on the work.

It has confirmed the cost of the remediation at $7.441 million, which is to paid out of the council's sewer fund.

2. Confidential business

COUNCILLORS are likely to go into confidential session to discuss an item titled Expression of Interest for Café at Grafton Regional Art Gallery under LGA S10A.

The cafe at the Grafton Regional Gallery has been identified as vital to increasing the numbers of visitors to the gallery and improving the visitor experience.

Mid week and all is quiet at the Grafton Regional Gallery Cafe space. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

The council has placed the search for a new cafe operator into the hands of a local real estate agent, who has been seeking expressions of interest for the position.

3. Regional airport fees

LANDING fees for Grafton Regional Airport users are likely to remain the same for the next two years after Regional Express Airlines knocked back a request for an increase.

REX informed the council a proposal to increase the fees about $7 a person for up to 15,000 passengers a year and $5 each for passengers above that number.

Travellers wait for the REX plane to arrive at Grafton airport Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

It will also require the council to vary its budget for airport management by $70,440 from now until January 19.

4. Endorse the new GM

COUNCILLORS will vote on a motion to endorse the performance agreement for new general manager Ashley Lindsay.

The performance agreement covers the 12 months from the start of Mr Lindsay's contract on July 24 to July 23, 2018.

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting held at Clarence Valley Council chambers on Friday, 3rd of March, 2016. Tim Howard

At last month's meeting the council appointed Cr Richie Williamson to its new performance review panel and the general manager appointed Cr Peter Ellem to the panel.

The panel met twice earlier this month to discuss key objectives and came up with a list of five for the next 12 months.

Financial Sustainability



Asset Management



Financial Management



Community Engagement/Consultation



Business/Service Improvement





5. Completion of financial statements

THE council has completed its financial statements for the financial year and submitted them to its auditor, Thomas Noble and Russell.

The auditor will present his audit report to Council's 21 November 2017 meeting along with the public presentation of the audited financial statements.