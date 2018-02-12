Five things coming up at council

The Grafton Regional Gallery is one of the region's artistic and cultural jewels in the crown.

THERE'S no easing into their work for Clarence Valley councillors when they hold their first scheduled meetings for the year in Grafton tomorrow.

Here are five items of interest to come before the council's two standing committees: corporate governance and works and environment, planning and community.

1. A NOTICE of Motion from Cr Debrah Novak for calling for an audit of arts, heritage and culture in the Clarence Valley to see how well they line up with the nine key recommendations from the 2016 LGNSW, Communities and Culture - Research into Arts, Culture and Heritage Final Report, will probably be deferred tomorrow.

Cr Novak is a member of the CGW committee, but her NOM will go before the EPC committee, which means she won't be able to speak to it. In the past committees have decided to defer such NOMs to the full council meeting the following week.

This building at 33 Fitzroy St, Grafton, is likely to be recommended for demolition. The council report suggests cost of restoration outweigh the benefit of maintaining it. Tim Howard

2. The EPC committee will discuss a development application in Fitzroy St, Grafton, requiring the demolition of a historic building as well as removing two jacaranda trees.

The demolition is to make way for a $1.5 million, 12-unit motel. The two jacaranda trees are to be replaced with three new trees.

3. COUNCIL officers have investigated tree vandalism in Pacific St, Angourie in January and found unauthorised tree clearing had occcurred, most likely to gain ocean views.

Trees in Pacific St, Angourie which have been vandalised. The council is likely to erect signs at the site and replant the damaged areas with seedlings. Tim Howard

As the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust corporate trust manager, council staff have recommended the council erect signage in the reserve and adjoining Crown Land where tree vandalism has occurred and plant out the area with seedlings from the community nursery.

4. THE EPC committee will consider a report recommending the council allocated $15,000 to ecommendtion to replace the lighting at Frank McGuren field.

After a light pole at the Grafton Ghosts home ground collapsed subsequent investigations found all four poles needed to be replaced.

The collapsed light pole at Frank McGuren Field. Investigations revealed the other three towers at the ground had significant decay problems. Tim Howard

The best option is for replacement with treated hardwood, which has been costed at $52,000. An insurance claim for the fallen pole will cover the majority of the cost of replacement.

5. THE CGW committee will consider a report looking into the cost to the council from damage in the massive storm that hit Maclean on January 2.

The Maclean Showground was damaged heavily by a storm that ripped off many roofs and moved buildings.

A number of council assets were damaged in the storm but with the estimated costs of repairs reaching $134,168 so far it seems unlikely the bill witll hit the $240,000 threshold for a Natural Disaster declaration.

The report to the councillors indicated insurance cover should cover the costs of repairs.