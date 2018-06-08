Five things Maclean got wrong

DEAD WRONG: Building the only high school on the Lower Clarence in the middle of a cemetery and rainforest was batsh*t crazy.

DEAD WRONG: Building the only high school on the Lower Clarence in the middle of a cemetery and rainforest was batsh*t crazy. jarrard potter

GRAFTON recently received an unwanted analysis of what it got wrong, backed up with and of its better decisions so let's turn the spotlight on its neighbouring hamlet of Maclean.

While the Scottish Town in Australia didn't get things wrong on the scale of the larger, older city, it has a few blemishes it could do without:

1. Orientating its main street away from the river despite being called River Street.

Driving through the township you would be hard up knowing there was even river there let alone one of the most glorious systems in Australia. It was open to the waterfront once upon a time but flooding grief resulted in the strange dog-leg you see today. There has been talk about opening up the back alley section but alas nothing has come of that. The only patch able to be 'rejuvenated' is McLachlan Park (see No. 5).

2. Building a high school in a cementery and a rainforest.

You can hardly blame the bats for following their noses and settling in what remains of Maclean High's rainforest after it was cleared in the 1960s to erect a high school. After all they are only there because their ancestors went there and other habitat options are being destroyed elsewhere. Being a former student of the Gothic high school in the 1980s, the bats were around but not in the numbers they are now. It was a strange affair staring out the window at headstones from the science labs, visitors often making jokes about the school being in Transylvania with all the bats flying above and dead bodies below.

3. Leaving a gaping hole in one of its most picturesque strips for more than a decade.

NOT SO WELCOME SITE: The missing link in the shopfronts in Maclean's main street opposite the newly refurbished McLachlan Park has been looking like this for more than a decade. Adam Hourigan Photography

Okay it was a privately owned building and an accidental fire upstairs that wiped out some of the most attractive old buildings in the Maclean streetscape but that was a looooong time ago -- 12 years to be precise. Before that happened the Cafe Boulevarde strip was enjoying a bustling trade, there were people out and about everywhere eating and chatting and tourist buses arrives who saw the buzz the small township was enjoying as they rolled into town. Maclean could quite easily become another Bangalow or Bellingen given its charm but the fact it hasn't been able to plug this gaping hole yet is detrimental to the township, not just those personally affected by it.

4. Not having a Cane Harvest Festival any more.

END OF THE ROAD: The Mareeba Nursing Home float getting into the spirit of the Cane Harvest Festival in 1997. It's been about 20 years since the festival burned out along with its dedicated volunteers.

It was a toss up between not having a decent public performance space (which is more likely to be corrected) and the death of a once popular festival. Next to the annual Highland Gathering, the Cane Harvest Festival was the sweetener in Maclean's social event calendar as the whole town came out to play. Businesses dressed up, there was a street float parade, live music was everywhere and you got a gazetted half day public holiday to take advantage of that. Much like Jacaranda Festival, the Cane Harvest Festival relied on volunteers but as they key players got too old and died no-one was willing to keep the momentum going. A rejuvenation would be possible if the community got behind it.

5. Remove the town's defining avenue of camphor laurel trees.

TIMBER: Maclean's iconic giant camphor laurels being removed from McLachlan Park to make way for modern infrastructure and saplings. Adam Hourigan

CHOP CHOP: The 100-year-old camphor laurels sacrificed in the name of progress. Debrah Novak

Across the road from the gaping hole (No. 3) is McLachlan Park. It once provided a dominant canopy of almost century-old camphor laurel trees that shaded that section of River St and provided a uniformity that is visually appealing. It worked well with the once buzzing strip of cafes and shops across the road, much like Sawtell's huge fig trees do. Sure camphors are noxious weeds but if you were to remove all of them from the Clarence streetscape it would be pretty bare affair. Sure their root systems made it hard to redevelop the riverfront but they are gone now and been replaced by a cookie cutter modern park you see in any town. New trees have been planted but are a couple of decades away from making any visual impact. It's a shame that the park was the only accessible public piece of riverfront (see No. 1) in the CBD, otherwise those trees might still be there and a park area established further down the street.

Stay tuned to see the flipside and the 5 Things Maclean got right.